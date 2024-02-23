Atlas Fury lets you mow down alien invaders in a bullet hell shooter, out now on iOS and Android

Preferred Partner Feature

Excerion Sun has announced the official launch of Atlas Fury, letting players go on an interstellar journey and unleash their galactic rage upon would-be invaders in space. The retro-inspired title pays homage to classic arcade shooters with its charming pixel-art visuals, but at the same time updates the old-school vibes with modernised controls and mechanics.

In Atlas Fury, you can look forward to a frantic bullet hell experience across ten handcrafted levels that grow progressively more difficult. Each stage will put your survival skills and quick reflexes to the test - can you eliminate the hordes of aliens overwhelming you from all sides within the five-minute time limit? When push comes to shove, you can choose to wreak havoc with your SURGE power-up to gain invincibility and twice your kill score for a limited time!

The game also features five Endless Levels for the more hardcore players. Plus, there are 19 ships for you to choose from with their own distinct arsenal, along with six Special Weapons to tinker around with. You can also aim to nab the 21 Achievements within the game for the ultimate bragging rights.

If you're keen on joining in on all the merry mayhem, you can download Atlas Fury from the Google Play Store or on the iOS App Store. It's a free-to-play game with in-app purchases. You can also head on over to the official website for more info on the game.