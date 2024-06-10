Curiosmos tasks you with creating your own solar system and keeping planets happy, coming to mobile next year

Beware the looming black hole

Céline & the Silly Stars has revealed a new space sandbox game titled Curiosmos at Wholesome Direct, inviting everyone to unleash their creativity once it launches early next year. You're tasked with crafting your very own solar system across a charming sandbox where you'll build everything from planets to gravitational forces, sprinkled with fun and whimsy as you essentially create the building blocks of life.

In Curiosmos, you can look forward to nurturing planets and playing around with land, water, weather conditions and so much more. You'll also craft thunder and clouds and literally move mountains to create life until you fill up your own solar system.

You can hunt for asteroids and even befriend a robot as well - a welcome treat for when you want a quick break from shaping creatures, plants, and deciding how evolution should go. Planets can be pretty emotional too, so be sure to keep them happy (unless you want them to spew out disastrous volcanic tantrums).

Oh, and by the way, there's a black hole on the horizon threatening to consume everything, so do try to save your galaxy when you can.

Now, if you're eager to join in on all the fun, you can do so by checking out Curiosmos on Steam at the moment and adding it to your wishlist.

You can also join the community of followers on the official Twitter page to stay updated on all the latest developments, visit the official website for more info, or take a little peek at the embedded clip above to get a feel of the game's vibes and visuals.