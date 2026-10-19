Cult Vacui has you racing against time in a tense, terrifying point-and-click adventure

Cult Vacui brings terrifying point-and-click adventure to iOS and Android

Head to the island of Barra in the 19th century as you interrupt a sinister cult's murderous ritual

You have only a few hours to find out what's happening, and brace for the final chapter

It seems as though nothing good comes of heading to remote Scottish islands. And Cult Vacui is only further evidence of that, as the horror point-and-click adventure, with the constantly ticking clock, arrives on iOS and Android! So step in, get moving and watch the minutes fly by towards true terror.

Cult Vacui sees you step back in time to the 19th century, as you arrive on the remote island of Barra in Scotland, to take up your role as new caretaker of the Gladstone summer estate. Fortunately, you arrive after the friendly local cult has already conducted their ritual, but unfortunately, it's not quite over yet, and you only have a mere few hours to prepare for the final act.

Feelin' culty

The core gameplay of Cult Vacui revolves around typical point-and-click adventure gameplay, combined with the constant spending of time to accomplish tasks. Something like breaking down a door, for example, could waste 30 minutes of your time. However, you can always hunt for other survivors, who'll aid you and help reduce the time spent. But is finding them worth the trouble?

All this comes alongside a creepy horror atmosphere that mixes typical pixel art with gruesome visuals and a slow, creeping tension. Every second counts, and if you waste them, you could be next on the cultist's list, so picking and choosing what to do is crucial.

Available now for $4.99 on iOS and Android, Cult Vacui is a short, sweet experience at only two hours. But as you might expect, there're multiple endings to uncover and new routes to help you survive...or perish in the process.

Looking for more spine-chilling sensations this Halloween season? Why not dip into our list of the best horror games on Android for some choice picks of terror that you can play on your smartphone right now?