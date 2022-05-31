Cube Switch: Catch it! is a casual game about catching triangles and avoiding falling cones, out now on mobile

Solo developer Robert Ramirez has announced the official release of Cube Switch: Catch it!, a new casual game on iOS and Android that lets you catch triangles by moving a cube around. You'll have to unleash your quick reflexes and evasive manoeuvres to catch the triangles and avoid falling obstacles at the same time.

In Cube Switch: Catch it!, players can expect to use simple swiping mechanics to switch the cube and catch the triangles on their screen. Speed and precision are key here, as you'll have to catch the triangles fast enough without getting hit by pesky falling cones. The goal is to catch as many triangles as possible without failing.

The casual game features minimalist graphics and simple colours that don't distract from the gameplay. Players swipe their cubes across a grid without swiping past the edges. There's also a Night Mode that switches things up during gameplay for a little extra challenge.

If you're eager to give the game a go and put your own reflexes to the test, you can download Cube Switch: Catch it! over on the Google Play Store for Android devices and on the iOS App Store. It's a free-to-play game with in-app purchases. To stay updated on all the latest developments, you can join the community of followers over on the game's official Twitter channel, visit the official website for more info as well, or take a little sneak peek at the embedded clip above to get a feel of the game's visuals, mechanics and gameplay.

Are you on the hunt for more similar titles that will put your skills to the test on your mobile device? Why not take a gander at our list of the top 25 best free games to play on your iPhone, iPad or Android Phone in 2022?