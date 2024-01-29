Lamborghini Squadra Corse to feature CSR2 branding thanks to new multi-year agreement

More Lamborghini vehicles are coming to CSR2.

CSR2 and Lamborghini are entering a multi-year agreement.

Lamborghini Squadra Corse teams, drivers and cars will feature CSR2 branding.

Lamborghini enters the hypercar class for the first time.

Zynga and super sports car manufacturer Automobili Lamborghini S.p.A. are announcing a multi-year agreement to make CSR Racing an official partner of Lamborghini’s new LMDH prototype entry in the FIA WEC Hypercar Class and IMSA Grand Touring Prototype (GTP) Class global racing championships. This is Lamoborghini's first time entering the FIA Hypercar and IMSA GTP class.

CSR2 is a driving simulation game that features hyper-real drag racing. You’ll compete against opponents from across the globe in your custom-built car. Race against other players in real-time driving challenges, or team up with your friends to form a crew in this popular racing title.

The game includes tons of officially licensed vehicles such as Porsche, Aston Martin, Lamborghini, Pagani Koenigsegg and Chevrolet Camaro. You can show off all your cars in your giant warehouse garage.

More than 30 Lamborghini cars have made an appearance in the hyper-real mobile racing game CSR2 in the past. Now, through the agreement, CSR2 branding will appear on all vehicles, drivers, and teams of Lamborghini Squadra Corse. Additionally, more Lamborghini cars will be added to CSR2.

The Lamborghini Squadra Corse will participate in 12 races in the FIA and IMSA championships this year. The top-tier category in the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship and the FIA World Endurance Championship, the hypercar GTP class includes only the most superior, best-performing cars on the global market.

Featuring cutting-edge engineering and the capability to reach top speeds, the Lamborghini SC63 will compete in both championships. You’ll be able to see the SC63 compete in the 24 Hours of Le Mans, an iconic endurance race, this year.

