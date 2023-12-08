Black Clover M: Rise of the Wizard King ascends to the top of charting apps just a few days after launch

Last week, Garena released their latest title, Black Clover M: Rise of the Wizard King, a 3D gacha RPG inspired by the hit anime series of the same name. It’s been a highly anticipated title, clocking in over 5 million pre-registrations as well. When the game launched, it quickly hit the top positions in both the App Store and Google Play in over 100 markets.

Black Clover M: Rise of the Wizard King has been developed by VIC Game Studios and takes players on a thrilling adventure as they discover their inner magic. The game features an intricate character system with gorgeous 3D renders of iconic scenes from the original anime. It feels like being transported into the show as players participate in several high-octane battles and complete quests.

Players will step into the shoes of Asta as they explore this magical world of Black Clover. As they progress through the game, more and more iconic locations will be unlocked, showing the beauty of the entire surrounding region. It’s not just the locations as the soundtrack and voiceover are equally enthralling.

Voice artists from the original Black Clover anime series have been brought back for the game, increasing the immersion even more. Christopher R. Sabat returns as the Black Bulls Captain Yami, Dallad Reid comes back as Asta, and Jill Harris will bring Noelle back to life once more. The coolest part is that players are free to switch between English and Japanese dubs, which isn’t something you see too often.

To celebrate the title’s launch, Garena is giving away tonnes of rewards such as Mimosa in the Café Uniform. Yami’s skill page, SSR Charlotte, and many other characters. If you're looking for an effective way to use these heroes, be sure to check out this list of the best Black Clover M teams and combined attacks!

Download Black Clover M: Rise of the Wizard King now for free.