CSR Racing 2 (CSR2) is celebrating its 7th anniversary with a free 2024 Ford Mustang GT in-game

Zynga is celebrating the 7th anniversary of CSR Racing 2 (CSR2), the studio's hit racing game on mobile. From now until July 7th, players can look forward to a bunch of epic in-game goodies including a new car that they can customize for free.

In CSR Racing 2 (CSR2), players have the luxury of racing gorgeous vehicles across the tracks, all presented in high-quality visuals and in stunning detail. Throughout the seven years since the game first launched, almost 12 billion miles have been raced, which equates to a whopping 64 trips to the sun and back. The game also boasts more than 32 billion races along with 4 million racing crews that have been formed within the game. As for the vehicles themselves, more than 500 cars are available from more than 65 automakers.

To ramp up the festivities for the game's 7th anniversary, players can look forward to nabbing the 2024 Ford Mustang GT. The 7th generation Mustang will be available to race and customize for free.

All set to race? If you're eager to join in on all the fun and experience the game for yourself, you can do so by downloading CSR Racing 2 (CSR2) on the Google Play Store for Android devices and on the iOS App Store. It's a free-to-play game with in-app purchases. You can visit the official website to stay updated on all the latest developments as well, join the community of followers on the official Twitter page for more juicy details, or take a little sneak peek at the embedded clip above to get a feel of the game's vibes.