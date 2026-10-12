CSR2 puts Lamborghini’s 1,065-horsepower Revuelto SV up for grabs

Only a tiny event between you and the keys

Lamborghini’s Revuelto SV makes its gaming debut

Win every race to claim the supercar

The Duality event ends on October 14th

The closest most of us will get to a Lamborghini is stepping back from the kerb when one tears away from the lights far louder than it needs to. CSR2 gets you a bit nearer than that, and this time it’s the brand-new Revuelto SV.

Zynga has added it to the drag racer as the prize car in the Superveloce Ascension Duality event. SV is the badge Lamborghini saves for its sharper, track-focused versions, and the Revuelto SV is the latest to wear it. Going by the announcement, this is also the first time it’s turned up in a game anywhere.

The numbers are bonkers. A 1,065-horsepower hybrid V12, and 0-62mph in 2.4 seconds. Lamborghini calls it the fastest and most powerful car it has made, which for a company that has never exactly been shy about speed is saying something.

Speaking as someone with a lot of Wipeout hours behind me, where half the job is surviving the corners, drag racing has always been a slightly odd one. CSR2 has no corners at all. Just the launch, your gear changes, and whoever blinks first. That does at least mean all 1,065 of those horses get to matter, every single race.

Getting your hands on it takes a bit of work. You’ll need to lock in the two required entry cars first, then win every race in the event, and only then does the Revuelto SV land in your garage. I can’t tell you how long that takes without knowing what the entry cars are. Probably longer than 2.4 seconds.

The Superveloce Ascension Duality event is live in CSR2 now and runs until October 14th, so there isn’t long to get it done.

Our list of the best racing games on Android has a few with actual corners in them, if the straight line wears thin.