CSR2 hits the ten-year mark with a garage full of anniversary celebrations

This one just won't run out of gas

CSR2 celebrates its tenth anniversary with new events and rewards

Celebration Track, themed Garage, Treasure Hunt, and Permanent Collection added

Racer boasts more than 600 cars and billions of upgrades installed by players

Whatever your stance on mobile racers as a genre, you have to give CSR2 this - it's outlasted most of what launched alongside it back in 2015. Ten years on, NaturalMotion's marking the occasion with enough content to make the anniversary feel properly earned.

First up is a new Celebration Track alongside a matching Garage Theme, both built specifically for the anniversary. There's also a new Permanent Collection joining the garage and a Treasure Hunt event with stakes high enough to keep you busy for a while. If you're after a steer on which cars are actually worth chasing through it all, our CSR2 tier list is worth a look before you commit any keys.

What's kept CSR2’s engine running for over ten years probably comes down to scale as much as anything. Six hundred cars sit in the garage at this point, and the community around them has collected over 530 million vehicles between them, with more than thirteen billion upgrades installed since launch. I feel like I don’t even need to explain beyond that.

Some of that loyalty's down to the collaborations, too. CSR2 has spent years pulling in major names - Fast & Furious has come back around more than once, while Back to the Future brought the DeLorean in for a spin.

A couple of months back, it branched into something different entirely, teaming up with Lionel Brands Group for physical, real-world card collectibles - the first time CSR2's stepped outside the screen like that.

Whether the Lionel cards end up being a one-off curiosity or the start of CSR2 turning up in places you don't expect, you have to admit it's a strange flex for something that started as a way to kill five minutes between Farmville sessions.

And for something else to throw your foot down on, check out our list of the best racing games on Android!