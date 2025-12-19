CSR2 to collaborate with designer Frank Stephenson for exclusive new in-game hypercar

Vroom vroom!

CSR Racing 2 is set to introduce a brand-new car by designer Frank Stephenson

Dubbed FrankNStein, it's a grab-bag of iconic design elements from the long-time creator

And it's now exclusively drivable (and purchasable) in CSR Racing 2

The world of car design is a funny one. I don't think it's unfair to say that many of the new designs and concepts circulating baffle anyone who doesn't drive regularly, and even those who do. But CSR Racing 2's newest collaboration with designer Frank Stephenson may just take the cake.

Stephenson's name will be instantly recognisable to car aficionados as he has worked with companies ranging from Ford to Ferrari, Fiat and McLaren on a wide variety of designs. In particular, his work with McLaren seems to have influenced what he has dubbed FrankNStein hypercar.

Looking like something straight out of Flash Gordon, it's easy to see why this new exclusive hypercar can only exist through the medium of gaming. But regardless of how you see its design, it's undoubtedly got all the hallmarks of Stephenson's work and is a fitting focal point for many different design aspects.

Down at the FrankNStein place

The FrankNStein will be available to buy for a limited time. And as mentioned above, it's certainly an interesting new addition to CSR2. Being able to see something that would ordinarily remain on the drawing board being drivable in (broadly) realistic fashion is one of the benefits of the medium after all.

Just be sure to jump in as soon as possible if you want to give it a go. Because the folks at Zynga are a little vague about how long it'll be available for. But for the moment, it's time to jump into what may be the oddest magnum opus of a car I've ever seen.

