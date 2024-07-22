Crystal Knights review - "A Lackluster Idle RPG"
| Crystal Knights
The Idle RPG sub-genre continues to proliferate on mobile, with new titles dropping all the time. Of course, with the many titles available, it takes something special for an idle RPG to be worthy of sinking your time into. Crystal Knights is a new real-time online idle RPG in which you traverse the world of Ignis. You’ll battle wave after wave of enemies, level up your heroes, and complete quests. But is this new title worth your time?
The game features a variety of interesting characters, such as the mysterious crossbow-wielding James, who wears a gas mask that conceals his face, to the dual blade-wielding leader of the Cat Assassins, Benny. With such intriguing character designs, you’ll likely be itching to see them in action. Unfortunately, you may find yourself disappointed.
Crystal Knights feature decent 3D graphics. However, there are usually tons of enemies and heroes on screen. To compensate for this, the game gives you a zoomed-out view of the battlefield, which makes it challenging to distinguish your heroes from one another consistently, especially as characters flit quickly about the field.
On the bright side, Crystal Knights is very generous with its rewards. Between quests, guides, and Pass rewards, you'll soon find yourself with a nice stash of Crystals, Hero Summon Tickets, and more.
However, that’s not enough to make this idle RPG worth your time. In addition, the overly small text makes reading anything a challenge and quite annoying, especially considering there is ample space for a larger font. Unfortunately, the game's repetitive quests and battles, combined with its poor UI, mean you are better off letting this title sit idle on the App Store than giving it a try.