Skyhill: Hotel Survival's roguelike horror action comes to Android

Check into Skyhill and take on the hordes of mutants baying at the door

Explore a vast skyscraper in this roguelike RPG

Keep yourself fed, upgrade your base and put together homemade weapons to defend yourself

Let's be honest, we've all thought about living in a hotel. No need to worry about laundry or cleaning, or even food. But being stuck in a hotel suite can be a lot less pleasant than you might expect, as aptly demonstrated by Skyhill: Hotel Survival.

In Skyhill, you play as a lone businessman in town for a few days. Naturally, he decides to nab himself a suite at the Skyhill hotel. But during the course of his stay, wouldn't you know it, World War Three breaks out! Now, trapped inside the enormous skyscraper, he has to scavenge for food from his home base on the top floor.

Checking in?

Of course, things are far from that simple. Each time you venture down the skyscraper, the layout of the rooms changes, and bio-weapons unleashed during the war have transformed the survivors into something... inhuman. So along the way you'll have to fight off these mutated monsters with everything you have at your disposal.

Beyond the day-to-day challenges of living in the post-apocalypse, you'll also be able to focus on your long-term survival by upgrading your base, crafting new weapons and unpicking exactly what happened during your time at the hotel.

Skyhill has already proven to be quite a popular release on iOS, and with the endless possibilities of each randomly generated run, it's not hard to see why. So check in on it on Google Play, and leave your bags for the hotel stay of your life (or death).

In the meantime, if getting spooked gives you that long-awaited adrenaline rush, why not check out some other games with a creepy atmosphere? We've ranked the best horror games for Android that you can peruse at your leisure, offering everything from creepy point-and-click to first-person survival and underwater nightmares to keep you up at night!