Sky: Children of the Light offers you a glimpse behind the scenes of their Van Gogh collab

Sky: Children of the Light has showcased a brand-new behind-the-scenes video

Dear Van Gogh showcased the art of the famous painter Vincent Van Gogh

And you can get a glimpse behind the canvas on how that all came together

Usually, collabs are an opportunity for both the original and the guest to promote their respective series. But, in the case of Sky: Children of the Light, Thatgamecompany's all-ages cozy MMO takes the opportunity to expose their audience to all manner of cultural treasures. Now, their newest behind-the-scenes series gives us a look at how one of those came together.

Fittingly, this behind-the-scenes showcase focuses on their Dear Van Gogh event. The event itself focuses on Vincent Van Gogh, a truly seismic figure in art whose tragic life has inspired many works of fiction. The Behind the Canvas video gives us a look at how the artist's works were translated into Sky: Children of the Light.

From canvas to screen

Considering the mental health issues that Van Gogh famously struggled with throughout his life, it's easy to see the challenge that lies in authentically representing that through the medium of games.

But if the behind-the-scenes video is any indication, both this, and how to showcase Van Gogh's distinctive artworks on screen, were key considerations for the team. Even if you're not a fan of Sky: Children of the Light it's hard not to admire the clear passion that the team behind the collab had for the event.

The Dear Van Gogh event debuted way back on July 17th, but it's still available as an intended standalone experience. So if you've ever been curious about the works of Van Gogh, and want to see them in a whole new light, it might well be worth seeing how Thatgamecompany honoured the famous artist.

But, you may very well have already tried this experience. In which case this'll all be nice to hear, but what about the new stuff hitting mobile? Well, as always our list of the best mobile games of 2026 (so far) is the place to be for more info on the top releases this year!