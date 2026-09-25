Barbie: Horse Ride & Rescue adds foals for you to care for in latest update

Barbie: Horse Ride & Rescue is adding foals in its first major update

Foals can be rescued from the wilderness and brough to the ranch or accompany you on your rides

Horse Ride & Rescue comes from developer PikPop, who already have experience with the genre

Barbie: Horse Ride & Rescue is introducing adorable new companions as part of its latest update. While the main game sees you taking care of wild horses and bringing them into the fold, this latest addition sees the introduction of foals to the Moonlight Valley, allowing you to rescue them and bring them to the ranch!

Foals in Barbie: Horse Ride & Rescue will be found wandering the wilderness, the same as their wild adult equivalents. You'll be able to ride out, rescue them and bring them back to the branch where they can stay safely, or head out on adventures with you and accompany the larger, fully grown horses.

Into the foal-de

As the first major update to Barbie: Horse Ride and Rescue, this is a relatively humble set of additions, but a welcome one nonetheless. At the moment there's no indication you'll be able to care for the foals into adulthood, so they essentially function as smaller companions.

However, given that developer PikPok have worked on plenty of other horse-themed games in the past, I wouldn't be surprised if this is building up to a full horse-breeding system in the future. Although, admittedly that might be a bit complex for a game aimed at all ages.

Regardless, Barbie: Horse Ride & Rescue offers a surprisingly robust simulator of ranch life for an all-ages audience. And with more updates likely planned, it's only going to get bigger. So watch this space, because we'll certainly be keeping an eye on what else PikPok has in store.

Speaking of magical journeys though, Barbie: Horse Ride & Rescue isn't the only way to experience the natural world via mobile. Because our own Jupiter Hadley recently decided to cover the latest collaboration between Pokemon Go and the National Trust historical preservation society, which encourages players to get out and explore the sights and sounds of the UK's lengthy history!