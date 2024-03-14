Critter Crew is a new match-3 that's just been released in 193 regions

The first Japanese match-3 has released as of the time of writing

It's a competent, polished and fun-looking title

But does it do anything to really stand out from the crowd?

The match-3 genre is one that, if it hasn't been done to death, definitely has produced very few variations. But occasionally games try and mix it up, and that's what developer Aidis' Critter Crew pledges to do. It's also, allegedly, the first time a Japanese developer has ever ventured into the world of match3 games.

Critter Crew will be pretty familiar to matc3 fanatics. Naturally, you match coloured tiles, and - as many games have started doing - you'll have a variety of special pieces and combos that can quickly clear the board. Judging by the trailer, which you can see below, it looks to be a polished, well-developed entry into the match3 genre. But is there anything to make it stand out?

It's not that Critter Crew looks bad, or even middling, far from it. But, for those expecting something wacky or really 'out there' for the first time a Japanese developer has tackled match-3, they may be disappointed. Critter Crew has all the typical hallmarks of the genre; simple, functional puzzle gameplay and a cutesy art style with colourful cartoon characters, in this case, animals. Aside from the promises of snappier controls, no need for an internet connection and other bits of polish like invitationals so families can play together, there's no real standout flagship aspect.

But, it may very well be that the proof of the pudding is in the eating and whatnot. So Critter Crew may not dazzle in terms of originality, but it may be that all these gameplay innovations and other quality-of-life improvements come together to make a great game. You'll have to go give it a go for yourself; Critter Crew is currently available on iOS and Android.

