Cresty - The Dawn promises the 'best 10 minutes in gaming history'

Cresty - The Dawn is an upcoming cinematic action-adventure coming to mobile

It pitches itself as an exciting 10-minute adventure

With minimal player input, the intent is to keep focus squarely on the action

We often get plenty of news about ambitious releases on mobile. But I think Cresty - The Dawn is the first time we've had someone claim to offer 'the best 10 minutes in gaming.' To which I say, very ambitious, but can they pull it off?

Well, we're getting ahead of ourselves. Cresty - The Dawn is an upcoming mobile release that pitches itself as a cinematic adventure. Featuring everything you'd expect from that tagline, including a car chase, explosions and all the usual excitement, you'll take control of a secret agent being pursued by armed forces.

The gameplay, such as it is, is pitched as involving minimal input to enhance the cinematic experience. You won't control the car chase, but you will be involved in the firing, using both your pistol and an experimental plasma gun. It's not surprising that the comparisons given were to something like Uncharted and its dramatic set pieces.

Caught in traffic

Planned for a late August release, Cresty - The Dawn certainly has an ambitious tagline and concept. And it's certainly not an idea that's completely unfeasible, even if the tagline is perhaps the most dramatic that could've been chosen.

At the same time, a glance at the trailer doesn't give us much idea of how Cresty will actually play, and the somewhat janky animation and graphics don't inspire much confidence. It could very well be that it manages to deliver and offer that cinematic action experience in a relatively small indie package. But it could also be biting off too much to chew; we'll just have to wait and see.

