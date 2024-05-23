Cozy Grove: Camp Spirit is coming to mobile via Netflix Games

Another feather in the streamer's cap

Cozy Grove: Camp Spirit is the sequel to the original Cozy Grove, coming soon to Netflix Games

It's another title in the glut of indie hits coming to Netflix

Cozy Grove: Camp Spirit boasts more ghosts, more critters to encounter and more of the same game you love!

Spry Fox, the developers behind Cozy Grove, have announced that their first title after joining Netflix Games will be a sequel, Cozy Grove: Spirit Camp! With pre-registration open now, the sequel to Cozy Grove is set to hit storefronts on iOS and Android on June 26th!

The original Cozy Grove takes place on an ever-changing island of strange spirits that you must explore during the day and help to quiet these restless spectres. In Cozy Grove: Spirit Camp there are more ghosts to encounter, more furry companions, more activities and even more of the Cozy Grove you love.

While some may be disappointed to see the game come to Netflix first, as far as potential exclusives go we think that Cozy Grove offers a very broad range of appeal for such a quirky game.

You can pre-register for Cozy Grove: Camp Spirit on the game's official website.

We won't rehash our usual views on Netflix Games (short version; great catalogue, but we're worried the current service won't last) but one thing we have overlooked previously is the wealth of great indie games on the subscription.

We feel this is one of Netflix Games' overlooked strengths, and starting off with games like Into the Breach, adding more and more titles including Katana Zero and now Cozy Grove offers something other AAA-backed subscriptions simply don't have.

