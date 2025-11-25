Cozy Golf offers a relaxing version of the world's most aggravating sport, out now on iOS

Fore!

Cozy Golf is available to purchase on iOS

It offers a stripped-back, low-poly take on the sport

Experience hundreds of handcrafted courses with simple, relaxing gameplay

When this news came across my desk, I was initially flabbergasted. Relaxing golf? Have you ever met a golfer? They're the least relaxed people on the planet. But I digress. Because Cozy Golf may actually have done it by taking the world's most lengthy, boring yet stressful pastime and actually making it fun.

I'm not a big fan of golf, in case you hadn't noticed. But even I have to admit Cozy Golf, with its sleek, microtransaction-free and ad-free package, is enticing. Available to buy for only $1.99, you get a low-poly take on the sport that offers over 280 courses and 35 different environments.

The aim is, of course, to get to par in as few shots as possible. Each course offers up three holes you'll need to complete, with a full tutorial to introduce you to the basics of golf as a concept, so that even total newbies can get into the fun.

Stylish!

I particularly like the selection of clubs in Cozy Golf being represented along the bottom of the screen. That and the cel-shaded graphics actually make this quite an enticing release. And while it's an inherently minimalist experience, there are still some elements of unlockability and customisation that let you collect postcards for each course, as well as personalising your flag or golf ball.

And hey, if Cozy Golf can even sway someone with a vociferous hatred of trying to plink balls into holes while having to walk (like me), then maybe it's worth a go even for the golf-sceptics out there? After all, What the Golf? (tips here) managed to turn it into a whacky party experience!

