App Army Assemble: Cozy Golf - "Should you tee off with this charming sports game?"

A couple of weeks ago, Cozy Golf rolled onto iOS, promising a relaxing approach to a sport that often infuriates those who play it. To put these claims to the test, we handed it over to our App Army to see if they felt the laid-back vibes Mulberry Tree Games are going for.

Here's what they said:

Cozy Golf is my favourite type of sports game when it comes to mobile. Everything is stripped back, and we’re left with just the essentials, or fundamentals, of what makes that sport great to begin with. In Cozy Golf, it’s just you, a few clubs, the course, and some challenges along the way to unlock some additional items to customise your game.

The graphics are simple and clean, which I really adore. The atmospheric sounds pair well, and the controls are straightforward. To top it all off, my favourite feature has to be the daily level that adds some nice replay value. Completing it rewards you with an inspirational message on the postcards you obtain. I had a lot of fun with Cozy Golf, and I easily recommend it!

Yes, the name of the game sums it up perfectly. This is a pleasant, really no stress, enjoyable pick up and play for a few minutes Golf game. The music and sound are not intrusive. The controls are easy and precise. You get little postcards and the ability to customise your golf balls and flags as you progress. There’s nothing not to like about this game. It’s simple and enjoyable. As a person who plays most iPhone games on the bus, this is great if you have another five minutes until you reach your destination. Give it a try!

Cozy Golf is exactly what it appears to be, and that’s a good thing. This is a fairly straightforward pick-up and play casual golf game. There are only four clubs. Hazards get introduced as you progress. Simple controls, even though they can be challenging for us perfectionists, on a touch screen. There are achievements to earn and things to unlock, like balls and flags. I like the idea of a daily level that keeps me coming back each day. The graphics and sound are on point. You can even change the music. A lot of love was poured into Cozy Golf, and it is appreciated. This is perfect to play in short bursts.

This is a relaxing golf game. You have four clubs to choose from. Sometimes I found the controls tricky on the small screen. I have enjoyed playing the game, and the relaxed atmosphere of the game draws me in. It’s not a serious gold game. But a fun mini golf game. If you love a compact style golf game, this is for you. If you don’t. Then you won't. Like it. Graphics are lovely with a nice isometric look to them.

Cozy Golf is a moreish mini golf game. Using a selection of four golf clubs, helpfully explained in the tutorial levels, to complete the three-hole levels with the fewest strokes possible. The graphics are sparse but do the job. The pull and aim method can be fiddly to do on the touch screen, especially if your view is blocked by vegetation. With achievements to earn, a load of levels to complete and a daily level to bring you back every day, this is a fun game to play; it will be staying on my phone.

