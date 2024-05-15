Count Kuznetsov's Estate might be one big joke that we're just not in on

We're still not sure

Count Kuznetsov's Estate is a new, free-to-play horror game from AK Studio Mobile

But it certainly doesn't seem like others on the market

Is it a big joke, or are we being a bit too mean-spirited?

Horror games are more of a rarity on mobile than any other genre. Part of that is how immersing yourself in something frightening and exciting can be difficult when you can simply tilt up your head and remember you're in a well-lit room. However, there is an exception in terms of the strange world of 3D pseudo-horror games.

Enter Count Kuznetsov's Estate by AK Studio Mobile, a game we'd assume is just another slightly janky attempt to translate collecta-thon horror into a mobile game were it not for the, frankly odd description. That and the original Reddit thread our editor spotted it on mentioning stuff like 'Skibidi culture' about three times, and the (we'll term it 'interesting' gameplay).

The fact that one of the principal characters you interact with has a TV for a head and that feeding a cat is such a major part of the gameplay certainly points to some sort of inside joke. The description also boasts of such great features as "Low heating of your device" (we'd hope so) and that it "Takes up little space", so if those are your prime considerations when playing a mobile game then Count Kuznetsov's Estate is definitely for you.

If Count Kuznetsov's Estate is a joke then we may have to face the sad fact that whatever humour the younger generations are into is now entirely beyond us. We used to be with it, then they changed what it was. Still, it is free, so if you do want to take a look at it, we can't stop you.

Now in all seriousness, we don't like to talk down about games, since every sort of genre has its fans no matter what we may think of them. But sometimes we have to hedge our bets instead of ending up with egg on our faces. And, like we said, it is free, so what do you have to lose? Except maybe your sanity.

