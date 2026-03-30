Cookie Run: OvenSmash Melon Soda Cookie best build & guide

It's all about fame and fortune for Melon Soda Cookie, and wouldn't you love to make her dreams come true with our Cookie Run: OvenSmash best build guide?

An absolute beast in Drop the Beat mode and generally really good as long as she has a front line, Melon Soda Cookie is the support that supports the team by obliterating enemies.

Now then, let's dive into the best build for Melon Soda Cookie! Let's take a look at the ideal Power Biscuits for her.

About Melon Soda Cookie

Role : Support

: Support Rarity: Rare

Stats per level (1-10)

Level HP ATK 1 3,349 180 2 3,469 186 3 3,589 192 4 3,708 199 5 6 7 8 9 10

Melon Soda Cookie's skills

Basic attack

Soda Blast: Fires a stream of soda in a cone ahead, dealing damage. Hold to fire continuously.

Special

Fizzy Melon Jump : Sprays high-pressure melon soda at the ground, leaping into the air and dealing damage. Restores HP to allies along the path while airborne.

: Sprays high-pressure melon soda at the ground, leaping into the air and dealing damage. Restores HP to allies along the path while airborne. Sweet Melon Jump : Sprays high-pressure melon soda at the ground, leaping into the air and dealing damage. Creates a healing field at the landing location that restores HP.

: Sprays high-pressure melon soda at the ground, leaping into the air and dealing damage. Creates a healing field at the landing location that restores HP. Trusty Melon Jump: Sprays high-pressure melon soda at the ground, leaping into the air and dealing damage. Grants a shield to self and allies along the path while airborne for 5.0 sec.

Ultimate

Melon Soda Cannon : Sprays melon soda in a medium cone, dealing damage over 2.0 sec. Can move during the skill. Restores HP to self and allies within range.

: Sprays melon soda in a medium cone, dealing damage over 2.0 sec. Can move during the skill. Restores HP to self and allies within range. Melon Soda Splash : Sprays melon soda in a wide cone, dealing damage over 2.0 sec. Can move during the skill. Grants a shield to self for 5.0 sec and restores HP to allies within range.

: Sprays melon soda in a wide cone, dealing damage over 2.0 sec. Can move during the skill. Grants a shield to self for 5.0 sec and restores HP to allies within range. Melon Soda Burst: Sprays melon soda in a narrow cone, dealing damage over 2.0 sec. Can move during the skill. Restores HP to self and allies within range.

Best build for Madeleine Cookie

Character Power Biscuits Basic Special Ultimate Soda Blast Trusty Melon Jump Melon Soda Splash Passive Lv. 8 Passive Lv. 10 HP Boost Accelerated Special Skill

Sweet, refreshing, and filled with joy! Melon Soda Cookie sparkles with charm from every angle! Bursting into the big city with dreams of becoming an influencer, she's determined to make her name shine. And with her trusty Melon Soda Cannon in hand, one fizzy shot might just send her skyrocketing to fame!

Melon Soda Cookie - play style & strategies

Melon Soda Cookie is one of the starter cookies you get in OvenSmash , and even though she is a Rare cookie, she is really, really strong. She's allegedly a "Support", but in reality, you can spec her kit specifically for damage.

A full damage build would be with Fizzy Melon Jump (Special) and Melon Soda Burst (Ultimate). If you're not that into supporting your allies with shields/heals, then this is the ideal build.

To play her, you need a front line - she cannot tank, and you need to keep the Special skill to disengage, since her HP is low by default.

Extra tip: Wait for enemies to position well and use the Ultimate to take them all down together - you can burst them down with it, and if they try to escape with low HP, you can use the Special to follow them.