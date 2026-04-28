Cookie Run: OvenSmash GingerBrave best build & guide

You can't have a Cookie Run adventure without your main star, can you? Our GingerBrave best build guide can help you keep up his main-character energy all around!

The OG of Cookie Run is GingerBrave, of course. He's the one who started it all, and the bravest cookie in the entire cookingdom. GB is a fearless fighter who is also extremely strong in the right hands.

Today, I have for you a complete OvenSmash GingerBrave guide, so you can choose the best Power Biscuits for him!

About GingerBrave

Role : Bruiser

: Bruiser Rarity: Common

Stats per level (1-11)

Level HP ATK 1 6,200 410 2 6,421 424 3 6,642 439 4 6,864 453 5 7,085 468 6 7,306 482 7 7,527 497 8 7,748 511 9 7,969 526 10 8,190 540 11 8,411 555

GingerBrave's skills

Basic attack

Candy Cane Attack: Strikes twice with the candy cane, dealing damage to enemies in a line each time.

Special

Brave Dash : Dashes in the designated direction, dealing damage to enemies in the path.

: Dashes in the designated direction, dealing damage to enemies in the path. Strong Dash : Charges in the designated direction, dealing damage to enemies along the path and granting a shield for 4.0 sec.

: Charges in the designated direction, dealing damage to enemies along the path and granting a shield for 4.0 sec. Power Dash: Charges forward without stopping, dealing damage to all enemies hit and increasing ATK for 4.0 sec.

Ultimate

Extremely Brave Run : Becomes Extremely Brave, increasing MOV SPD for 7.0 sec and dealing damage to enemies along the path, knocking them back. Leaves a trail that increases MOV SPD of allies within range.

: Becomes Extremely Brave, increasing MOV SPD for 7.0 sec and dealing damage to enemies along the path, knocking them back. Leaves a trail that increases MOV SPD of allies within range. Extremely Hopeful Run : Becomes Extremely Brave, increasing MOV SPD for 7.0 sec and dealing damage to enemies along the path, knocking them back. Leaves a trail that continuously restores HP to allies within range.

: Becomes Extremely Brave, increasing MOV SPD for 7.0 sec and dealing damage to enemies along the path, knocking them back. Leaves a trail that continuously restores HP to allies within range. Extremely Bold Run: Becomes Extremely Brave, increasing MOV SPD for 7.0 sec and dealing damage to enemies along the path, knocking them back. Leaves a trail that increases ATK of allies within range.

Best build for GingerBrave

Character Power Biscuits Basic Special Ultimate Candy Cane Attack Strong Dash Extremely Brave Run Passive Lv. 8 Passive Lv. 10 HP Boost

Battle Blessing Special Skill CDR

GingerBrave was the first Cookie to escape from the Witch's oven. It is unknown how this Cookie came to life.

GingerBrave - play style & strategies

Playing with GingerBrave is really easy - you basically go full ham with him, like you would with any melee bruiser. He is quite sturdy and super easy to play too. He's got really good mobility, and with his Ultimate Extremely Brave Run, you'll be able to escape tough situations (on top of his Special).

As for which allies you should pair him up with, why not have a look at our Cookie Run: OvenSmash tier list and redeem all the Cookie Run: OvenSmash codes for a bunch of free Crystals too?

Extra tip: The best way to play GingerBrave is something like this: you go in, dish out as much damage as you can, and then you run for the hills to recharge your health. Rinse and repeat.