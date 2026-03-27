Cookie Run: OvenSmash full currency guide with tips

Are you eager to learn how you can get more Crystals and Coins? Well, brace yourself, because in today's article, I've created a full currency guide for Cookie Run: OvenSmash.

Let's start simple, by explaining what each currency is, and then we'll get into how you can multiply it too.

About the currencies

Crystals

Coins

Rainbow Credits

Other currencies

Rainbow Mileage : whenever you use the Costume Draw and get duplicates of a costume, you will instead get Rainbow Mileage points, which can be exchanged for costumes.

: whenever you use the Costume Draw and get duplicates of a costume, you will instead get Rainbow Mileage points, which can be exchanged for costumes. Oven Crowns: Oven Crowns are not exactly currencies - they are the trophies you collect (or lose) when fighting, and they dictate your current rank.

In OvenSmash, there are three main types of currency, with the fourth being the Oven Crowns, even though this is not technically a "currency". These all play a different role, and you have different means of obtaining them.Crystals are the currency you need if you want to purchase goods from the shop and summon new cookies in the gacha. This is the same premium currency used in the other Cookie Run games, and also one of the currencies you want to hold on to.The Coins are not a premium currency, even though at the beginning, you will feel like they are. They're regular resources needed to upgrade your cookies, as well as their abilities.Rainbow Credits are another premium currency, but one that is purely cosmetic. These Rainbow Credits are used to summon costumes, which you can then equip onto your cookies.

How to farm Crystals and Coins in Cookie Run: OvenSmash?

Farming Crystals:

I have a few tips to help you farm more Crystals and Coins, so if you want to gather more, it can't hurt to take a look!The absolute best way to get new Crystals is to complete as many quests and events as possible. You can also redeem the Cookie Run: OvenSmash codes because they give you plenty of Crystals!

If you're willing to spend some money in OvenSmash, then you could consider purchasing the Premium Pass - this is also a great way to get some extra Crystals. Don't forget that, along with your first purchase, you will also get the First Purchase Bonus, which gives you some extra Crystals (+ Coins and Rainbow Credits).

Farming Coins:

Coins are a lot easier to farm than Crystals. You can get Coins by simply upgrading your Cookies (reaching new Mastery), and you can get Coins by also taking part in the events.

From the boxes, you will also get plenty of Coins, together with other goods.

Don't forget to check the current meta in the Cookie Run: OvenSmash tier list!