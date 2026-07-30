Talking Tom Gold Run adds a new survival arena mode in massive 10-year anniversary update

Preferred Partner Feature

Ten years of running with a twist

New Arena Wipeout survival mode added

Free 10-year birthday bundle for everyone

Birthday-themed visual overhaul

Ten years in the land of mobile is no easy feat, which is why Outfit7 is celebrating Talking Tom Gold Run's 10th anniversary with something that's definitely out of the ordinary. In particular, the endless runner is taking the titular gold run into more competitive territory with a new Arena Wipeout mode, which adds high-stakes survival to the franchise's decade-old legacy.

That doesn't mean, of course, that Talking Tom Gold Run is shifting gears, so to speak. The mode still has you running to win - only this time, it's in five-lane arenas where you'll have to face environmental hazards left and right. Each run goes on for multiple rounds until everyone else has been eliminated and only one runner remains - and if that happens to be you, then you get to reap the rewards of all your efforts.

The massive update introduces tournament lobbies where players can prepare for each run and personalise their loadout, along with instant tournament entry that lets them jump straight into the action.

Of course, since it's a ten-year anniversary, you can score a limited-edition birthday bundle with some shiny new cosmetics inside, with a snazzy visual overhaul that turns everything into one big birthday party. It's all very fitting given how the endless runner has been running since 2016, with 3.2 billion downloads and 556,000 years of playtime under its belt.

The community has also stolen 90 trillion gold bars back from that nasty Roy Rakoon, and if you're keen on adding to that number, you can find Talking Tom Gold Run to download for free from the App Store and Google Play.