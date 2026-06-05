Dragonfall Kingdom lands on Android with empire-building and 4X strategy

Dragonfall Kingdom is now available on Android

Combines kingdom expansion with hero collection and team-building

PvP and long-term planning shape the core experience

There’s no shortage of 4X strategy titles on mobile, and most of them settle into a familiar groove once you’ve spent a bit of time with them. Dragonfall Kingdom has just landed on Android, and it doesn’t take long to see where it sits.

You’re building up a kingdom, pushing outward, managing resources, and dealing with other players doing the same somewhere nearby. If you’ve touched anything in this space before, you already know how that part goes. It doesn’t try to dress it up too much, which is probably for the best.

There’s more focus on the hero side than usual. Alongside the expansion loop, you’re pulling characters through a gacha system and putting teams together around them. Each one brings their own abilities into fights, so it’s not just about numbers stacking up. You do end up paying attention to who you’re sending out, even if it takes a while before that really matters.

Combat focuses more on planning than anything else. You’re setting things up, committing units, and letting it play out. There isn’t much reacting in the moment, so most of the thinking happens before anything actually kicks off. It can feel a bit distant at times, depending on how much control you like having mid-fight.

There’s PvP threaded through everything, so you’re not just left alone to build in peace. Other players will get involved eventually, and that’s usually where things get a bit more unpredictable. It plays pretty much how you’d expect. If you’ve been around this genre for a while, none of it will feel unfamiliar, which might be exactly what you’re looking for.

Dragonfall Kingdom is out now on Android.

If you’re looking for something similar, our list of the top strategy games on Android is worth a look next.