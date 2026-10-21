Outfit7 invites you to celebrate Halloween across nine games and plenty of spooky surprises

Preferred Partner Feature

All treats, no tricks

Collect event-exclusive items and outfits

Take part in limited-time activities and interactions

The festivities run from October 21st to November 7th

It's the spooky season once again, and Outfit7 isn't going to let all that trick-or-treating go to waste! In particular, you can look forward to joining in on all kinds of fantastic frights as a whopping nine games across the Talking Tom & Friends franchise will be bringing on the scares this month.

That means you'll get to interact with the gang across new playable environments from October 21st to November 7th, and since it's a universe-wide event, you can expect the festivities to keep coming throughout the season.

As for the aforementioned new environment, there's the underground Desert Temple that's being added to My Talking Tom 2. Taking inspiration from Egyptian tomb aesthetics, the new zone features 50 levels you can challenge, as well as four hazards to watch out for and 18 rare collectibles to grab.

Even the mall is keeping up with the seasonal delights in My Talking Tom Friends with dynamic 3D mannequin previews, which is only fitting given the Cool School Outfit Bundle and the Dark Lolita styles up for grabs.

Plus, if you're brave enough to take on the Spooky Social Challenge in My Talking Angela 2, you might be interested to know you can compete to see who can take the top spot among all the player-submitted videos that feature Talking Angela herself during the spooky season. There are tons of customisable poses and soundtracks to tinker around with, along with outfits inspired by gothic styles and backgrounds too!

And because Halloween is such a massive celebration for the IP, you'll be spoiled for choice with the colour-changing freaky fountain and other seasonal surprises in My Talking Tom Friends 2. You might even chance upon the Zombie Sandwich if your stomach is up for it.

If you'd rather make a run for it than face your fears, so to speak, Talking Tom Gold Run and Talking Tom Hero Dash will have Halloween-themed tracks where you can collect Pumpkin Tokens depending on your progress. These, in turn, can be used to unlock exclusive characters - and with Witch Angela, Moonlight Angela, and Mummy Tom as part of the lineup, why wouldn't you?

Finally, My Talking Hank: Islands offers a big ol' candy hunt across the entire island so you can unlock the exclusive Hankenstein outfit as a reward for all your hard work, while My Talking Angela & My Talking Tom will have you gathering magical stickers to flaunt in your Spellbinding Sticker Album. The Pumpkin Clicker mini-game, meanwhile, lets you relax in the living room so you can unlock even more seasonal goodies too.

Suffice it to say there's a lot to look forward to apart from your regular Halloween festivities for the rest of the month! And if you're keen on letting the Halloween fever take over, you can head on over to the My Talking Tom website today.