A powerful Chieftain and with a fabulous head of hair to boot! Our Cookie Run Kingdom: Rambutan Cookie Toppings and Beascuits guide can help you maximise her kit.

Rambutan Cookie is a decent Charge cookie that can buff the entire team.

She needs a lot of Cooldown on both her Beascuit and Toppings.

Once you max the Cooldown (60%), you can aim for ATK.

Rambutan Cookie is a Charge cookie that looks fairly similar to Hollyberry Cookie - it's a mighty front liner with pink hair and a courageous look in her eyes that makes you think she knows exactly what to do in battle.

How well does she know that, you may ask? Well, for an Epic cookie, she is pretty good. She's not a cookie you will use in the Arena, but for a beginner, she can be a front liner with enough damage to clear most PvE stages early on.

We'll take a look at the best Toppings and Beascuit for her, so let's dive in!

About Rambutan Cookie in Cookie Run: Kingdom

Skill:

Rambutan Trident Rapidly stabs enemies in the front row with the trident, dealing damage. Grants all ally Cookies an HP Shield as well as CRIT%, Amplify Buff, and the Chieftain's Power buffs. Allies with Chieftain's Power deal extra DMG with Regular Attacks against non-Summoned enemies based on Rambutan Cookie's Cooldown reduction. At the start of battle, increases all ally Cookies' ATK SPD. Thrust DMG: up to x5 hits over 1.3 sec, 159.8% of ATK per hit

Final Blow: 638.0% of ATK

CRIT%: +17.5% for 15.0 sec

Amplify Buff: +10.0% for 15.0 sec

HP Shield: 10.0% of Max HP for 15.0 sec

Chieftain's Power: Stun Immunity, ATK +15.0%, Extra DMG for 15.0 sec

Chieftain's Power Extra DMG: 1.5% of ATK per 1% Cooldown (capped at 60.0%)

ATK SPD: +25.0%

The best Rambutan Cookie Toppings

Rambutan Cookie is acookie, positioned in theShe is ancookie, and you can obtain her from the exclusive release gacha at the start, after which she will be added to the regular gacha pool.

Rambutan Cookie grants the team increased ATK per Cooldown (up to 60%), so you want to give her as much Cooldown on the Toppings and on the Beascuit as possible.

5x Dragon's Mischief Chocolate with ATK (mandatory), Cooldown (mandatory), HP (mandatory)

or

5x Swift Chocolate with ATK (mandatory), Cooldown (mandatory), HP (mandatory)

Best Topping Tart

Rambutan Cookie's best Beascuit setup

The best Topping Tart for Rambutan Cookie is the

You can opt for a classic Legendary Chewy Beascuit with 4x Cooldown - this is ideal, but if you have the Cooldown capped, you can go for flat ATK.

Cooldown

ATK

(optional) DMG Resist Bypass

Should you use Rambutan Cookie?