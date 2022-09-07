Cookie Run: Kingdom's v3.6: Legend of the Duskgloom Sea update introduces two new Cookies and the Black Pearl Island game mode

Another update has just gone live for Cookie Run: Kingdom, and it features two new Cookies, a game mode, a few mini-games, improvements, and bug fixes. Specifically, the update introduces the Black Pearl Cookie and Captain Caviar Cookie as they explore the Black Pearl Islands and uncover the Legend of the Duskgloom Sea. Check out the update's trailer below.

Let’s start with the first Cookie being added with this update – the Black Pearl Cookie, which is one of the few Legendary Cookies available in the game. She is an Ambush type character that plays in the middle. Her skill move is called Duskgloom’s Sovereign, which transforms the Cookie into her true appearance and creates a whirlpool that deals immense periodic damage, which is dealt based on the enemies’ max HP.

Next up is Captain Caviar Cookie, a Bomber type who also belongs to the middle of the squad. The Cookie is an elder of the Crème Republic Convocation and was first seen as an NPC in a past update. Using the Black Shark Torpedo, he can unleash the torpedoes on enemies that target low HP enemies, causing an explosion, while also giving allies Debuff Resist.

The update also sees the introduction of the Black Pearl Islands, the new seasonal game mode. Players can begin their journey by exchanging Stamina Jellies for a ticket to this voyage. A long map, full of obstacles awaits them, which must be cleared to succeed. The trip can be made multiple times, with the map changing with every voyage. Players will be able to earn Black Pearl Coins, Duskgloom Keys, and Sailing EXP as they complete the quest.

The island will also feature new mini-games like Thunder Plunder and Duskgloom Run. Additional events include the Abyssal Pearl Gacha, Moon Rabbit Cookie’s Autumn Picnic, and more. The Treacherous Duskgloom Sea Décor Theme is available as well. More details about the version 3.6 update can be found in-game.

Explore Black Pearl Island now by downloading Cookie Run: Kingdom for free.