How to use Laughing Emoji in Guild Hall in Cookie Run Kingdom

Here's everything you need to know about how to use Laughing Emoji in Guild Hall, because wouldn't you want to complete that daily quest with a smile?

With the Guild Domain changes that were made to Cookie Run: Kingdom, players can now experience a completely revamped guild system. One of the daily quests that has changed, however, is the one that asks you to do a laughing emoji while in the guild hall. How can you do that, you might wonder? Well, below I've got all the answers!

Since I couldn't figure out how to use any emoji while in the guild hall, I figured you might also be interested in how to do it. After all, you need it to complete the daily quest to reap those rewards.

Why do you need to use emojis in the guild hall?

The main reason you need to know how to use emojis is that the daily guild quest (which gives you guild honor and Heroic Medals) requires you to use an emoji (usually a laughing emoji).

If you don't know how to use them, you can't complete your dailies in the guild.

How to use Laughing Emoji in Guild Hall?

Step 1: Go to Guild Hall

Since you can't use the emoji without having My Cookie equipped, you need to follow the steps below!You have to tap on the Guild Hall building, which is to the very left of your guild domain. There, all the guild's members will be sitting around a table.

Step 2: Find your seat at the table

Step 3: Change your cookie!

After you enter the guild hall, you have to tap on your own cookie. Wherever you're seated, tap on the cookie you have (or on your name), and a green icon will appear next to your name.You need to tap on the green icon and then select the first icon (as shown in the image below). That will select "My Cookie" instead of one of the cookies you've selected.

Step 4: Tap on the emoji button next to the chat

Once you have equipped My Cookie, you will see some more options appearing next to the chat (middle of the screen, on the bottom side). All you have to do is tap on the emoji one, and then use the first emoji.

Can't see the emoji button once you've equipped My Cookie?

If you can't see the emoji button even if you have "My Cookie" equipped, then all you have to do is exit the guild (press X) and then re-enter it. It happened to me as well, and that's the easiest fix.

That's it! This is how to use Laughing Emoji in Guild Hall - it's taken me quite a while to figure it out, so hopefully it will come in handy to you as well.

