CookieRun: Kingdom's new Beast Yeast update is out now with the debut of Silent Salt Cookie

Silence is salty, apparently

CookieRun: Kingdom's new beast yeast update is now live

Catacombs of Silence debuts two new cookies with Charcoal Cookie and Silent Salt Cookie

Meanwhile, there's a host of behind-the-scenes improvements and other additions

It's rare that we cover the build-up to a new update and the update itself. But in the case of CookieRun: Kingdom, I think it's justified. That's because Devsister's almost whackily serious and epic take on confectionery has debuted another much-anticipated update. Catacombs of Silence debuts Beast Yeast Episode 11: Silence of Conviction, and a brand-new cookie!

Well, two in fact, but we'll get to the other one in a moment. The first to be added is Charcoal Cookie (who we've already got a guide for), and fittingly for the dark vibes he brings, are his equally dark powers of summoning ghosts and tombstones to destroy enemies. This is still about cookies, right?

Charcoal Cookie arrives alongside a suite of other new content. This includes episode challenge mode, a new minigame in the form of Cannon Run, the new legendary beascuits grass & wind, and the new cookie element grass-type.

Shhhh

But of course, the major new addition here that people have been hyped for is none other than Silent Salt Cookie. Likely a shoe-in for a top spot on our CookieRun: Kingdom tier list , Silent Salt Cookie boasts a rather grimdark, black knight look that wouldn't look out of place in something like Diablo, let alone CookieRun! Able to run down enemies with his steed and wielding the power of the eclipse, he debuts alongside the new kingdom background, A Night of Silence.

And on top of that, we've got the cookie search feature, beascuit setting improvements and more. All making it well worth jumping into CookieRun: Kingdom this week to experience the silence for yourself!

But before you do, be sure to check out our CookieRun: Kingdom code list to nab yourself some free boosts and other goodies to get ahead of the pack! We constantly update them to make sure they're always fresh out of the oven.