Harukanaru Toki no Naka de: Ryuuguu no Miko is coming to iOS and Android this winter

25th anniversary for the franchise

Ryuuguu no Miko will release in Japan this winter

Step into the role of the Divine Child in Ryugu

Seasonal interactions, card-based combat, and god-summoning await

Koei Tecmo and Ruby Party are bringing back one of their most beloved otome series for its 25th anniversary. Harukanaru Toki no Naka de: Ryuuguu no Miko (try saying that three times fast) has been announced for iOS and Android, launching this winter in Japan with pre-registration already open.

The visual novel franchise first debuted on PlayStation back in 2000, making this a nostalgic return with a modern mobile twist. This new entry whisks you away to Ryugu, a water city ruled by the dragon god. You step into the role of the Divine Child, summoned from modern-day Japan and surrounded by the Eight Leaves, a group of heroes pulled from different eras of history.

Ryuuguu no Miko’s story combines slice-of-life moments such as living together, talking, and even sleeping beside your chosen hero, with sweeping historical drama as you travel through time to confront maddened gods and protect the flow of space-time. Our list of the best narrative adventure games on mobile showcases similar games; be sure to check it out!

But life in Ryugu offers more than just battles and branching love stories. The everyday interactions change with the seasons, letting you build bonds in quieter moments before stepping into larger conflicts. Each of the Eight Leaves has its own personal journey tied to different periods, from the Heian to the Edo era.

As for combat, battles are card-based, mixing front and back line strategies with elemental affinities. You can automate the grind with auto-battle and skip features, or lean into the spectacle with Kamioroshi, a special god-summoning technique that unleashes powerful attacks. All the action and drama should be reminiscent of the PlayStation days if you’ve been a longtime fan.

If you're in for some ancient love, pre-register for Harukanaru Toki no Naka de: Ryuuguu no Miko by clicking on your preferred link below. It is currently only slated to release in Japan, with no announcements of a global release yet.