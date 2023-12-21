Top 7 Cookie Clicker-like games

A list of some of the best games similar to Cookie Clicker.

Games can be about absolutely anything, with unpredictable gameplay so you never know what could be popular. You could make a game about firing tissues out of a cannon at congested moon monsters and end up with a nice Game Of The Year stamp within months. Who knows what was going on in Julien "Orteil" Thiennot's mind when he jumped into the development scene and created what can only be described as virtual nicotine infused with space steroids: Cookie Clicker.

Everyone loves cookies, and if you don't, you're lying to yourself and I hope you resolve whatever anti-cookie turmoil storms within your soul. Cookie Clicker is a game that's all about cookies, and if you can't figure it out, you need to click the cookies to get more cookies. These cookies can then be put towards devices and employees that will click cookies for you even when you're away. It's a true idle game, but what if you want something else besides cookies? Well, seeing as Thiennot managed to strike diamond gold ancient artifacts by making a game that does most of the work for you when you forget about it, others have tried to follow his example, and here are some of the games similar to Cookie Clicker.