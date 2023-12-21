Top 7 Cookie Clicker-like games
A list of some of the best games similar to Cookie Clicker.
Games can be about absolutely anything, with unpredictable gameplay so you never know what could be popular. You could make a game about firing tissues out of a cannon at congested moon monsters and end up with a nice Game Of The Year stamp within months. Who knows what was going on in Julien "Orteil" Thiennot's mind when he jumped into the development scene and created what can only be described as virtual nicotine infused with space steroids: Cookie Clicker.
Everyone loves cookies, and if you don't, you're lying to yourself and I hope you resolve whatever anti-cookie turmoil storms within your soul. Cookie Clicker is a game that's all about cookies, and if you can't figure it out, you need to click the cookies to get more cookies. These cookies can then be put towards devices and employees that will click cookies for you even when you're away. It's a true idle game, but what if you want something else besides cookies? Well, seeing as Thiennot managed to strike diamond gold ancient artifacts by making a game that does most of the work for you when you forget about it, others have tried to follow his example, and here are some of the games similar to Cookie Clicker.
1
Dogeminer
Years ago, BitCoin finally took off, and maybe 5 per cent of all the people in the world actually knew about it. Though its value has changed significantly in recent years, multiple electronic currencies have appeared - including one that was made as a joke called Dogecoin. Someone took the joke even further by creating an idle tapping game about mining for said coin. You are the meme-star doge who is seeking their fortune by hitting the same piece of stone with a pickaxe. Help out by tapping and spending the coins you collect on other helpers straight from the internet as well as pickaxe upgrades. Mine enough coins and you could become top doge.
2
Cookies Inc. - Clicker Idle Game
As rustic and simple as something may appear, there is someone out there who can manage to turn it into a booming corporation. There are so many towering cookie companies competing for places in our cupboards, and now you have the chance to start your own with the Cookies Inc. game. Instead of just the one main cookie that you need to click on, now you'll have a whole screen full of cookies. You'll start small with the basics like chocolate chips, but you can gather enough with time and mechanics to research new recipes. This will cause your screen to flood with so many cookies that you won't know where to click first.
3
Tap Tap Dig
If we can't go up in games, then we will try to go down without giving mind to things like air quality and whether we'll eventually hit some sort of core. History has told us that precious things can be found under the ground, and Tap Tap Dig follows this idea. You'll start at the top of a stack of blocky sections with a few tools and helpers. To get anywhere, the game needs you to tap with all your might to dig through the dirt and stone to pry up anything that looks even remotely valuable. Every little bit helps, and soon, you can put together your very own idle digging operation.
4
Best Fiends Forever
The elements govern our entire world, and fantasy tends to simplify them to a few core natural elements because controlling water sounds cooler than puppeteering potassium. In Best Fiends Forever, these elements have synergies in adorable little fiendish creatures that may or may not be some type of insects. Their biggest issue aside from not having human ears to buzz by in the dead of night is a massive force of vicious slugs. You need to band the fiends together and help them level up and evolve to get greater strength, all while assisting them with your tapping to drive up the slowly encroaching slug menace.
5
Clicker Heroes
Games that have a party of heroes tend to rely heavily on your input, doing everything from fighting monsters to picking weeds. That's how we ended up with the idle-clicking RPGs like Clicker Heroes. Much like Cookie Clicker, the title says it all: there are heroes and you have to click on them. To aid with the idle side, the heroes will attack automatically and will need your clicking to upgrade them and activate certain things. Of course, you'll also be part of the fight as you click the big bad boss of the day and gut them for a surprising amount of gold.
6
Masters Of Madness
You'd think dark gods from beyond our comprehension would have no problem doing their own dirty work, but cultists insist on polishing their boots. It's all about getting lost in your work in hopes of maintaining your sanity like in Masters Of Madness. You have come to the shrine of the octopus-faced Cthulhu and are helping him gather souls through your zealous tapping. Your efforts won't go unnoticed since you'll gain the power to summon other demons and deities to help with your work. You'll also need to cast magic by drawing the right marks and gathering arcane objects to grow your own power.
7
Tap Tap Evil
Bureaucracy could be considered neutral on the alignment spectrum, since on one hand it makes it difficult to do things that should be simple, but on the other, it subjects evil minds to the same torturous processes. In Tap Tap Evil, you are building an evil base with henchmen and you're doing it by the book. This involves long hours of tapping to gather data and earn money instead of stealing experimental technology and building a doom laser. Even so, there's a humour to watching an inherently evil organization grow legitimately all the while you're hiring new employees to work in the offices and taking on new henchmen to ransack your competitors. Oh, and be prepared to physically defend your base from the representatives of other evil companies.
