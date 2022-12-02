Coin Master village cost list
We are going to dive deeper into what completing each village entails, and if you want to become ultimately rich and famous amongst your peers, then we've got a list to give you a rough idea about how much gold you will need to save up. Just a heads up - it can be quite a lot! In short, you're going to learn how much each village costs in Coin Master, so you can prepare your strategy accordingly.
Get free spins every dayIf you're even remotely familiar with the game, you probably know there are Coin Master free spins that will help you get a bit of Gold and plenty of free spins every day, so if you haven't had a chance to claim yours yet, do so ASAP. You can claim up to three days' worth of free spins.
How to build a village in Coin Master?Let's start off with the beginning - how to actually build a Coin Master village.
In order to build and complete a village, you will need to unlock every available building in said area/village. Every single village will feature a unique theme, each with its own decorations and unique five elements. You need to build every single one of these five elements in order to move on to the next village.
How many villages are in Coin Master?At the moment, there are 452 villages in Coin Master. As new ones get released, with their own unique themes and elements, we will make sure to update our list!
Join the Village ManiaWe've already established that building can get rather expensive. So...how does one manage to unlock all of these villages without spending a fortune or waiting for an entire lifetime? It's simple - join the events that let you build your villages at a discount, and you will unlock all of them much faster.
During the Village Mania event, players will be able to build their villages at a discount, which is extremely useful when a village costs several billion coins.Benefit from the Village Master and Build Rush events as well
Since all of these events will come in handy when building and expanding your village, you should make sure to save your coins and build mainly during these events. Of course, that will not always be possible, but if you're not in a rush to complete something, you should save your coins and use them mainly while the events are active in order to spend as little as possible.
To check out the complete village cost list in Coin Master, you should check the pages below - or if you're interested in a particular village, use the quick links we've listed here!
1
Coin Master village cost list: levels 1-100
Here you can find some of the cheapest villages to build in Coin Master - these will be unlocked almost immediately, so you will most likely skip through them fairly quickly. Enjoy them while you're at them!
|Level
|Village Name
|Cost
|1
|Lands of Vikings
|3.1 million
|2
|Ancient Egypt
|5.2 million
|3
|Snowy Alps
|9.5 million
|4
|Inca
|13.2 million
|5
|Far East
|16.3 million
|6
|Stone Age
|17.4 million
|7
|Sunny Hawaii
|20.6 million
|8
|Troy
|25.8 million
|9
|Africa
|31.0 million
|10
|Atlantis
|34.8 million
|11
|The Future
|35.8 million
|12
|Woodstock
|37.4 million
|13
|Arabian Nights
|41.0 million
|14
|Moon Landing
|42.8 million
|15
|Wild West
|58.3 million
|16
|Netherland
|60.0 million
|17
|Jungle
|64.0 million
|18
|Wonderland
|67.2 million
|19
|Miners
|69.9 million
|20
|The Arctic
|74.9 million
|21
|Apocalypse
|76.2 million
|22
|Candy Land
|79.2 million
|23
|Army Camp
|80.2 million
|24
|Halloween
|84.0 million
|25
|The Tribe
|83.1 million
|26
|Australia
|88.8 million
|27
|Columbus
|86.9 million
|28
|Mexico
|92.6 million
|29
|Magical Forest
|96.8 million
|30
|India
|102.2 million
|31
|The 50’s
|106.8 million
|32
|Thailand
|113.8 million
|33
|Coin Manor
|118.9 million
|34
|Dragon Lair
|123.1 million
|35
|Greek Island
|129.9 million
|36
|L.A. Dreams
|131.8 million
|37
|The Wizard
|137.8 million
|38
|Oil Tyrant
|146.8 million
|39
|La Familia
|153.4 million
|40
|Area 51
|161.9 million
|41
|Night of the Dead
|169.2 million
|42
|Steampunk Land
|180.3 million
|43
|The Zoo
|188.5 million
|44
|Russia
|195.1 million
|45
|Musketeers
|205.9 million
|46
|Lady Bug
|209.0 million
|47
|Theme Park
|218.4 million
|48
|Tibet
|232.7 million
|49
|Hell
|243.2 million
|50
|Easter
|256.6 million
|51
|Japan
|268.2 million
|52
|Swamp
|285.7 million
|53
|Wizard of Oz
|298.7 million
|54
|Timbuktu
|320.6 million
|55
|Jurassic Ville
|346.9 million
|56
|Canada
|348.0 million
|57
|Mongolia
|368.4 million
|58
|Jacks Beanstalk
|384.0 million
|59
|Scotland
|409.8 million
|60
|Robin Hood
|433.1 million
|61
|Deep-Sea
|453.2 million
|62
|Don Quixote
|483.4 million
|63
|Colosseum
|505.3 million
|64
|Cat Castle
|523.0 million
|65
|Olympus
|542.6 million
|66
|Trolls
|565.7 million
|67
|Aliens
|591.4 million
|68
|Da Vinci
|630.0 million
|69
|Sand Land
|658.5 million
|70
|Elves
|694.8 million
|71
|Switzerland
|726.2 million
|72
|Truckers
|773.5 million
|73
|Spain
|808.5 million
|74
|Little Red
|837.0 million
|75
|Unicorn
|883.2 million
|76
|Scientist
|896.5 million
|77
|Romania
|937.0 million
|78
|Courthouse
|998.2 million
|79
|Tin Soldier
|1.0 billion
|80
|Crazy Bride
|1.1 billion
|81
|Pilot
|1.1 billion
|82
|Fairy Tale
|1.3 billion
|83
|Car Racing
|1.4 billion
|84
|Gnome
|1.4 billion
|85
|Desert Punk
|1.4 billion
|86
|Detective
|1.4 billion
|87
|Baba Yaga
|1.5 billion
|88
|Barbarian
|1.7 billion
|89
|Restaurant
|1.7 billion
|90
|King Arthur
|1.8 billion
|91
|Sinbad
|1.8 billion
|92
|Bikers Bar
|2.0 billion
|93
|Caribbean Resort
|2.1 billion
|94
|Super Heroes
|2.2 billion
|95
|Egyptian Pyramids
|2.2 billion
|96
|Olympic Games
|2.3 billion
|97
|Mountain Climbers
|2.4 billion
|98
|Milky Way
|2.6 billion
|99
|Ski Slope
|2.7 billion
|100
|Royal Monkey
|2.8 billion
Move on to the next page to find the Coin Master village cost for the next hundred villages!
2
Coin Master village cost list: levels 101-200
On this page, we have some villages that are not exactly cheap but pale in comparison to the ones further down the line. They might seem like they cost a lot when you unlock them, but in reality, they're really not that expensive. Once you get to village number 300-something, that's where they start costing...a lot!
|Level
|Village Name
|Cost
|101
|Snow White
|2.8 billion
|102
|Goblin Ghetto
|3.1 billion
|103
|Yemen
|3.4 billion
|104
|Wu Xing
|3.4 billion
|105
|Circus
|3.6 billion
|106
|Yokai
|3.7 billion
|107
|Golf Course
|3.8 billion
|108
|Lucha Libre
|4.1 billion
|109
|Cyber Cowboys
|4.2 billion
|110
|Rice Farmer
|4.6 billion
|111
|Captain Shipyard
|4.7 billion
|112
|Irish Craic
|5.0 billion
|113
|Oktoberfest
|5.3 billion
|114
|Amazon
|5.6 billion
|115
|Aztec
|5.7 billion
|116
|Forbidden City
|5.8 billion
|117
|Ice Queen
|6.0 billion
|118
|Samurai
|6.4 billion
|119
|Santa’s Factory
|6.7 billion
|120
|Soccer/Football
|7.0 billion
|121
|Tennis
|7.4 billion
|122
|Thanksgiving
|7.8 billion
|123
|Toys
|8.2 billion
|124
|Venice
|8.5 billion
|125
|Witches
|9.0 billion
|126
|Yankee
|9.2 billion
|127
|Zanzibar
|9.6 billion
|128
|Moby Dick
|10.2 billion
|129
|Turkey
|10.6 billion
|130
|Argentina
|11.3 billion
|131
|Boxing Club
|11.8 billion
|132
|Carnival
|12.6 billion
|133
|Dracula
|13.1 billion
|134
|Future Park
|13.5 billion
|135
|Gymnastics
|14.3 billion
|136
|New York
|14.5 billion
|137
|Swamp Princess
|15.1 billion
|138
|Punk Rock
|15.2 billion
|139
|Railroad
|16.2 billion
|140
|Rio
|17.8 billion
|141
|Space Pirate
|18.6 billion
|142
|Mech Workshop
|19.8 billion
|143
|Jocke & Jonna
|20.7 billion
|144
|Colombia
|21.1 billion
|145
|Petra
|21.6 billion
|146
|Monkey Kingdom
|22.0 billion
|147
|Persian Sultan
|22.6 billion
|148
|Desert Party
|22.9 billion
|149
|Hercules
|23.4 billion
|150
|Shaolin
|23.8 billion
|151
|Baker Shop
|24.6 billion
|152
|Billiard
|24.8 billion
|153
|Noah’s Ark
|25.8 billion
|154
|Doomsday
|26.8 billion
|155
|Orc
|28.2 billion
|156
|Fairy
|29.0 billion
|157
|Ice Age
|30.2 billion
|158
|Cleopatra
|30.5 billion
|159
|Valhalla
|31.3 billion
|160
|Supervillain
|32.0 billion
|161
|Horse Racing
|33.6 billion
|162
|Jazz Club
|34.2 billion
|163
|Fashion
|34.5 billion
|164
|Barber Shop
|36.0 billion
|165
|Mermaid City
|37.1 billion
|166
|Street Dance
|37.9 billion
|167
|Saloon Slickers
|38.8 billion
|168
|Centaure
|40.6 billion
|169
|Dungeon Lair
|41.8 billion
|170
|Brazil Amazon
|43.8 billion
|171
|Morocco
|45.0 billion
|172
|Firefighters
|45.7 billion
|173
|Jousting
|46.6 billion
|174
|Sculpture Workshop
|48.4 billion
|175
|Babylon
|49.0 billion
|176
|Boarding School
|51.3 billion
|177
|Movie Set
|52.8 billion
|178
|Dino Ranch
|52.4 billion
|179
|American Football
|56.0 billion
|180
|Beauty and the Beast
|57.7 billion
|181
|Galapagos
|59.6 billion
|182
|Robo Tech Girl
|61.4 billion
|183
|Darwin
|64.1 billion
|184
|Dinner
|64.9 billion
|185
|Mad Hatter
|67.0 billion
|186
|San Fransisco
|68.6 billion
|187
|Rally Racing
|70.5 billion
|188
|Madagascar
|72.9 billion
|189
|Police Station
|75.4 billion
|190
|Bee Hive
|76.8 billion
|191
|Napoleon
|79.1 billion
|192
|Basketball
|82.2 billion
|193
|Film Noir
|84.8 billion
|194
|Baseball
|87.3 billion
|195
|Pet Saloon
|89.7 billion
|196
|Scouts Camp
|92.6 billion
|197
|Leprechaun
|95.4 billion
|198
|Athletics
|98.2 billion
|199
|Burglar
|101.1 billion
|200
|Ice Hockey
|104.2 billion
Move on to the next page to find the Coin Master village cost for the next hundred villages!
3
Coin Master village cost list: levels 201-300
Here you will find all of the "mid-ranged" villages and their cost. They range from anywhere between a few billion to...several trillion coins. They're called "mid-ranged" because they are expensive, but still fairly easily obtainable when compared to the more expensive ones further down the line.
|Level
|Village Name
|Cost
|201
|Talk Show
|106.9 billion
|202
|Havana
|110.6 billion
|203
|Cyber Future
|113.8 billion
|204
|Magic Show
|117.6 billion
|205
|Arcade
|120.8 billion
|206
|Jamaica
|124.4 billion
|207
|Louise The 16th
|127.2 billion
|208
|Sea Master Park
|132.0 billion
|209
|Zombie Boogie
|135.9 billion
|210
|Motorbike
|140.0 billion
|211
|County Folk Band
|144.0 billion
|212
|Trainer of Dragons
|148.8 billion
|213
|China Wall
|153.0 billion
|214
|Mail Man
|157.6 billion
|215
|Theatre
|162.0 billion
|216
|Grand Biking Tour
|167.0 billion
|217
|Space Cleaners
|172.0 billion
|218
|Dwarf Workshop
|177.0 billion
|219
|Swimming Pool
|182.4 billion
|220
|Odysseus
|188.4 billion
|221
|Haunted House
|194.1 billion
|222
|Jungle Explorers
|200.0 billion
|223
|Stranded Island
|206.1 billion
|224
|Construction Site
|212.4 billion
|225
|Thai Boxing
|218.9 billion
|226
|Museum Life
|225.6 billion
|227
|Roman Square
|232.5 billion
|228
|Cricket
|239.6 billion
|229
|Nordic Fisherman
|246.9 billion
|230
|Georgia
|245.6 billion
|231
|Tesla’s Lab
|262.2 billion
|232
|Iceland
|270.2 billion
|233
|Portugal Vasco da Gama
|278.5 billion
|234
|Templar Order
|287.0 billion
|235
|Aircraft Carrier
|295.8 billion
|236
|Alien Museum
|304.8 billion
|237
|Prisoner Escape
|314.1 billion
|238
|Maharaja
|323.7 billion
|239
|Alien Invasion
|333.6 billion
|240
|Royal Heaven
|343.8 billion
|241
|Submarine
|354.3 billion
|242
|Princess Pack
|365.1 billion
|243
|Chocolate Factory
|376.2 billion
|244
|Hansel and Gretel
|387.7 billion
|245
|Mage Room
|399.6 billion
|246
|Gardener
|411.8 billion
|247
|Venice Beach
|424.3 billion
|248
|Biker’s Gang
|437.3 billion
|249
|Ice Skating
|450.7 billion
|250
|Pastry Shop
|464.4 billion
|251
|Mauri
|478.6 billion
|252
|Archery
|493.2 billion
|253
|Doughnut Shop
|499.0 billion
|254
|Wagon Train
|514.0 billion
|255
|Sumo
|530.0 billion
|256
|Bowling
|546.0 billion
|257
|Cyborg
|562.0 billion
|258
|Momotaro
|579.0 billion
|259
|Green Earth
|597.0 billion
|260
|Leonardo’s Workshop
|614.0 billion
|261
|Voodoo Shop
|633.0 billion
|262
|Clock Master
|652.0 billion
|263
|River Beast
|671.0 billion
|264
|Bollywood
|691.0 billion
|265
|Wedding
|712.0 billion
|266
|Crab Fishing
|733.0 billion
|267
|Surfing Beach
|755.0 billion
|268
|Bangkok Market
|778.0 billion
|269
|Panda Reservoir
|801.0 billion
|270
|Ninja Village
|825.0 billion
|271
|Art Gallery
|850.0 billion
|272
|Japan Hot Springs
|876.0 billion
|273
|Food Festival
|902.0 billion
|274
|Snow Playground
|929.0 billion
|275
|Subway
|957.0 billion
|276
|Camel Fair
|985.0 billion
|277
|Monkey Brewery
|1,002 billion
|278
|Space Post
|1,045 billion
|279
|Sakura
|1,077 billion
|280
|Astronaut Space Station
|1,109 billion
|281
|Pool Party
|1,142 billion
|282
|Valentine
|1,177 billion
|283
|Chinatown
|1,212 billion
|284
|Mech Dino Lab
|1,248 billion
|285
|Stone Beasts
|1,286 billion
|286
|Scary Theme Park
|1,324 billion
|287
|Human and Orc War
|1,364 billion
|288
|Witch Hunter
|1,405 billion
|289
|Parliament
|1,447 billion
|290
|Science Fair
|1,490 billion
|291
|Library
|1,535 billion
|292
|Vintage Market
|1,581 billion
|293
|Hollywood Premiere
|1,629 billion
|294
|Drive-in
|1,668 billion
|295
|Indian Festival
|1,728 billion
|296
|CSI Lab
|1,780 billion
|297
|Tango
|1,834 billion
|298
|Thai Festival
|1,889 billion
|299
|Cyberpunk Japan
|1,945 billion
|300
|Victorian Sci-Fi
|2,003 billion
Move on to the next page to find the Coin Master village cost for the next hundred villages!
4
Coin Master village cost list: levels 301-400
These villages are pretty expensive, so they will take a lot more time to unlock than the rest.
|Level
|Village Name
|Cost
|301
|Christmas Market
|2,064 billion
|302
|Skydive
|2,156 billion
|303
|Gran Hotel
|2,189 billion
|304
|Apocalypse City Survival
|2,255 billion
|305
|Comic Convention
|2,322 billion
|306
|Deep-Sea Civilization
|2,392 billion
|307
|Karaoke Room
|2,464 billion
|308
|Magic Lana
|2,537 billion
|309
|Crocodile Farm
|2,614 billion
|310
|Radio Station
|2,692 billion
|311
|Road Trip
|2,773 billion
|312
|Mexican Restaurant
|2,856 billion
|313
|Full Moon Party
|2,940 billion
|314
|Magic Academy
|3,030 billion
|315
|Bag Shop
|3,121 billion
|316
|Vintage Toy Shop
|3,214 billion
|317
|Aquarium Inside
|3,311 billion
|318
|Chinese Tavern
|3,410 billion
|319
|Noodle Shop
|3,512 billion
|320
|Music Store
|3,619 billion
|321
|K-Pop
|3,726 billion
|322
|Herb Class Room
|3,838 billion
|323
|Cosmetic Shop
|3,953 billion
|324
|Carnival Fortune
|3,411 billion
|325
|Airport
|3,513 billion
|326
|Hospital
|3,619 billion
|327
|Dog Trainer
|3,728 billion
|328
|Cosplay Party
|3,839 billion
|329
|Unicorn Cafe
|3,958 billion
|330
|Ice Cream Shop
|4,074 billion
|331
|Cheese Factory
|4,195 billion
|332
|Safari
|4,324 billion
|333
|Bus House
|4,454 billion
|334
|Corgi Marathon
|4,588 billion
|335
|Street Performance
|4,725 billion
|336
|Fish Market
|4,870 billion
|337
|Koi Fish Pond
|5,013 billion
|338
|Pet Photo Studio
|5,166 billion
|339
|Gnome Forest
|5,323 billion
|340
|Tea Field
|5,482 billion
|341
|Garden Barbecue
|5,646 billion
|342
|Game Show
|5,815 billion
|343
|Barn Life
|5,990 billion
|344
|Monster Lounge
|6,100 billion
|345
|Taekwondo Match
|6,200 billion
|346
|Fitness Center
|6,400 billion
|347
|Ethiopian Eats
|6,600 billion
|348
|Curry Cafe
|6,800 billion
|349
|Textile Bazaar
|7,000 billion
|350
|Basketball Park
|7,300 billion
|351
|Balloon Ride
|7,500 billion
|352
|Art Class
|7,700 billion
|353
|Gamer Cafe
|7,900 billion
|354
|Gnome Home
|8,200 billion
|355
|Arctic Campers
|8,400 billion
|356
|Spa Treatment
|8,700 billion
|357
|Sand Contest
|8,900 billion
|358
|Orange Grove
|9,200 billion
|359
|Ninja Mission
|9,500 billion
|360
|Monkey Feast
|9,800 billion
|361
|Garden Maze
|10.0 trillion
|362
|Nepal Trek
|10.3 trillion
|363
|Horror Movie
|10.6 trillion
|364
|Marathon Track
|10.9 trillion
|365
|Tokyo Road
|11.3 trillion
|366
|Hi-tech Hackers
|11.6 trillion
|367
|Music Studio
|12.0 trillion
|368
|Reggae Band
|12.4 trillion
|369
|Tomato Festival
|12.7 trillion
|370
|Train Market
|13.1 trillion
|371
|Roller Coaster
|13.5 trillion
|372
|Fossil Site
|13.9 trillion
|373
|Future Lab
|14.4 trillion
|374
|Ice Festival
|14.8 trillion
|375
|Vintage Hotel
|15.3 trillion
|376
|Parkour Pros
|15.7 trillion
|377
|Bird Garden
|16.2 trillion
|378
|Hot Dog Contest
|16.7 trillion
|379
|Robot Battle
|17.2 trillion
|380
|Insect Exhibit
|17.7 trillion
|381
|Birthday Dinner
|18.3 trillion
|382
|Cave Family
|18.9 trillion
|383
|Shark Diving
|19.4 trillion
|384
|Boss Office
|20.0 trillion
|385
|Arts Fair
|20.7 trillion
|386
|Rock Concert
|21.5 trillion
|387
|Ship Deck
|21.9 trillion
|388
|Pet Hospital
|22.6 trillion
|389
|Future Car Show
|23.3 trillion
|390
|Hacker Heaven
|24.0 trillion
|391
|Chess Match
|24.7 trillion
|392
|Animal Cafe
|25.4 trillion
|393
|Polar Plaza
|26.2 trillion
|394
|Mongolia Winter
|27.0 trillion
|395
|Mathematician
|27.8 trillion
|396
|Gorilla Gardens
|28.6 trillion
|397
|Sushi Bar
|29.5 trillion
|398
|Veggie Contest
|30.4 trillion
|399
|Water Bungalow
|31.3 trillion
|400
|Postman Patch
|32.6 trillion
Move on to the next page to find the Coin Master village cost for the next hundred villages!
5
Coin Master village cost list: levels 401-500
On this page are the most expensive villages in Coin Master at the moment. As new villages are released, we will make sure to update the list!
|Level
|Village Name
|Cost
|401
|Turkish Rooftop
|33.3 trillion
|402
|Bonsai Display
|34.2 trillion
|403
|Midsummer Festival
|35.2 trillion
|404
|Clock Shop
|36.3 trillion
|405
|Lotus Pond
|37.5 trillion
|406
|Dynasty Drama
|38.5 trillion
|407
|Drive Thru
|39.6 trillion
|408
|Miss Coin Show
|41.0 trillion
|409
|Tiger Sanctuary
|42.1 trillion
|410
|Taiwan Travel
|43.3 trillion
|411
|Mardi Gras
|44.6 trillion
|412
|Traffic Patrol
|46.3 trillion
|413
|College Dorm
|47.4 trillion
|414
|Aqua Float Park
|48.8 trillion
|415
|Night Safari
|50.3 trillion
|416
|Cheese Boutique
|51.8 trillion
|417
|Coffee Shop
|53.4 trillion
|418
|Foam Party
|55.0 trillion
|419
|Mochi Ceremony
|56.6 trillion
|420
|Magical Studio
|58.3 trillion
|421
|Psychic Crew
|60.0 trillion
|422
|Turtle World
|61.9 trillion
|423
|Fishing Pier
|63.8 trillion
|424
|Laundromat
|65.7 trillion
|425
|Cactus House
|67.7 trillion
|426
|Stock Exchange
|69.7 trillion
|427
|Horse Ranch
|71.8 trillion
|428
|Powerlift Match
|73.9 trillion
|429
|Honeycomb Hike
|76.1 trillion
|430
|Dino Exhibit
|78.4 trillion
|431
|Blacksmith Mill
|80.8 trillion
|432
|Sweet Shop
|83.2 trillion
|433
|Air Freight
|85.8 trillion
|434
|Cookie Factory
|88.3 trillion
|435
|Bamboo Business
|90.9 trillion
|436
|Butterfly Bench
|93.7 trillion
|437
|Kitty Kitchen
|96.5 trillion
|438
|Super Showers
|99.4 trillion
|439
|Road Repair
|101.3 trillion
|440
|India Pitstop
|104.2 trillion
|441
|Robot Factory
|107.4 trillion
|442
|Juggling Junction
|110.9 trillion
|443
|Grape Stomping
|114.2 trillion
|444
|Bumper Cars
|117.8 trillion
|445
|Pizza Place
|121.1 trillion
|446
|Running Race
|124.9 trillion
|447
|Crystal Cavern
|128.6 trillion
|448
|Biohazard Zone
|132.5 trillion
|449
|Lantern Fest
|136.4 trillion
|450
|Duck Crosswalk
|140.5 trillion
|451
|Waterfall Walk
|144.7 trillion
|452
|Vintage Barber
|149.2 trillion
|453
