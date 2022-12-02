Coin Master village cost list

We are going to dive deeper into what completing each village entails, and if you want to become ultimately rich and famous amongst your peers, then we've got a list to give you a rough idea about how much gold you will need to save up. Just a heads up - it can be quite a lot! In short, you're going to learn how much each village costs in Coin Master, so you can prepare your strategy accordingly.

Get free spins every day

How to build a village in Coin Master?

If you're even remotely familiar with the game, you probably know there are Coin Master free spins that will help you get a bit of Gold and plenty of free spins every day, so if you haven't had a chance to claim yours yet, do so ASAP. You can claim up to three days' worth of free spins.Let's start off with the beginning - how to actually build a Coin Master village.

In order to build and complete a village, you will need to unlock every available building in said area/village. Every single village will feature a unique theme, each with its own decorations and unique five elements. You need to build every single one of these five elements in order to move on to the next village.

How many villages are in Coin Master?

Join the Village Mania

At the moment, there are. As new ones get released, with their own unique themes and elements, we will make sure to update our list!We've already established that building can get rather expensive. So...how does one manage to unlock all of these villages without spending a fortune or waiting for an entire lifetime? It's simple - join the events that let you build your villages at a discount, and you will unlock all of them much faster.

During the Village Mania event, players will be able to build their villages at a discount, which is extremely useful when a village costs several billion coins.

Since all of these events will come in handy when building and expanding your village, you should make sure to save your coins and build mainly during these events. Of course, that will not always be possible, but if you're not in a rush to complete something, you should save your coins and use them mainly while the events are active in order to spend as little as possible.

To check out the complete village cost list in Coin Master, you should check the pages below - or if you're interested in a particular village, use the quick links we've listed here!