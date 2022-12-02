How Tos

Coin Master village cost list

By Cristina Mesesan
|
iOS + Android
| Coin Master
Coin Master village cost list

Left Arrow
0/5
Right Arrow

We are going to dive deeper into what completing each village entails, and if you want to become ultimately rich and famous amongst your peers, then we've got a list to give you a rough idea about how much gold you will need to save up. Just a heads up - it can be quite a lot! In short, you're going to learn how much each village costs in Coin Master, so you can prepare your strategy accordingly.

Get free spins every day

If you're even remotely familiar with the game, you probably know there are Coin Master free spins that will help you get a bit of Gold and plenty of free spins every day, so if you haven't had a chance to claim yours yet, do so ASAP. You can claim up to three days' worth of free spins.

How to build a village in Coin Master?

Let's start off with the beginning - how to actually build a Coin Master village. 

In order to build and complete a village, you will need to unlock every available building in said area/village. Every single village will feature a unique theme, each with its own decorations and unique five elements. You need to build every single one of these five elements in order to move on to the next village. 

How many villages are in Coin Master?

At the moment, there are 452 villages in Coin Master. As new ones get released, with their own unique themes and elements, we will make sure to update our list! 

Join the Village Mania 

We've already established that building can get rather expensive. So...how does one manage to unlock all of these villages without spending a fortune or waiting for an entire lifetime? It's simple - join the events that let you build your villages at a discount, and you will unlock all of them much faster. 

During the Village Mania event, players will be able to build their villages at a discount, which is extremely useful when a village costs several billion coins. 

Benefit from the Village Master and Build Rush events as well

Since all of these events will come in handy when building and expanding your village, you should make sure to save your coins and build mainly during these events. Of course, that will not always be possible, but if you're not in a rush to complete something, you should save your coins and use them mainly while the events are active in order to spend as little as possible. 

To check out the complete village cost list in Coin Master, you should check the pages below - or if you're interested in a particular village, use the quick links we've listed here!

Click Here To View The List »

1
Coin Master village cost list: levels 1-100

Here you can find some of the cheapest villages to build in Coin Master - these will be unlocked almost immediately, so you will most likely skip through them fairly quickly. Enjoy them while you're at them!

Level Village Name Cost
1 Lands of Vikings 3.1 million
2 Ancient Egypt 5.2 million
3 Snowy Alps 9.5 million
4 Inca 13.2 million
5 Far East 16.3 million
6 Stone Age 17.4 million
7 Sunny Hawaii 20.6 million
8 Troy 25.8 million
9 Africa 31.0 million
10 Atlantis 34.8 million
11 The Future 35.8 million
12 Woodstock 37.4 million
13 Arabian Nights 41.0 million
14 Moon Landing 42.8 million
15 Wild West 58.3 million
16 Netherland 60.0 million
17 Jungle 64.0 million
18 Wonderland 67.2 million
19 Miners 69.9 million
20 The Arctic 74.9 million
21 Apocalypse 76.2 million
22 Candy Land 79.2 million
23 Army Camp 80.2 million
24 Halloween 84.0 million
25 The Tribe 83.1 million
26 Australia 88.8 million
27 Columbus 86.9 million
28 Mexico 92.6 million
29 Magical Forest 96.8 million
30 India 102.2 million
31 The 50’s 106.8 million
32 Thailand 113.8 million
33 Coin Manor 118.9 million
34 Dragon Lair 123.1 million
35 Greek Island 129.9 million
36 L.A. Dreams 131.8 million
37 The Wizard 137.8 million
38 Oil Tyrant 146.8 million
39 La Familia 153.4 million
40 Area 51 161.9 million
41 Night of the Dead 169.2 million
42 Steampunk Land 180.3 million
43 The Zoo 188.5 million
44 Russia 195.1 million
45 Musketeers 205.9 million
46 Lady Bug 209.0 million
47 Theme Park 218.4 million
48 Tibet 232.7 million
49 Hell 243.2 million
50 Easter 256.6 million
51 Japan 268.2 million
52 Swamp 285.7 million
53 Wizard of Oz 298.7 million
54 Timbuktu 320.6 million
55 Jurassic Ville 346.9 million
56 Canada 348.0 million
57 Mongolia 368.4 million
58 Jacks Beanstalk 384.0 million
59 Scotland 409.8 million
60 Robin Hood 433.1 million
61 Deep-Sea 453.2 million
62 Don Quixote 483.4 million
63 Colosseum 505.3 million
64 Cat Castle 523.0 million
65 Olympus 542.6 million
66 Trolls 565.7 million
67 Aliens 591.4 million
68 Da Vinci 630.0 million
69 Sand Land 658.5 million
70 Elves 694.8 million
71 Switzerland 726.2 million
72 Truckers 773.5 million
73 Spain 808.5 million
74 Little Red 837.0 million
75 Unicorn 883.2 million
76 Scientist 896.5 million
77 Romania 937.0 million
78 Courthouse 998.2 million
79 Tin Soldier 1.0 billion
80 Crazy Bride 1.1 billion
81 Pilot 1.1 billion
82 Fairy Tale 1.3 billion
83 Car Racing 1.4 billion
84 Gnome 1.4 billion
85 Desert Punk 1.4 billion
86 Detective 1.4 billion
87 Baba Yaga 1.5 billion
88 Barbarian 1.7 billion
89 Restaurant 1.7 billion
90 King Arthur 1.8 billion
91 Sinbad 1.8 billion
92 Bikers Bar 2.0 billion
93 Caribbean Resort 2.1 billion
94 Super Heroes 2.2 billion
95 Egyptian Pyramids 2.2 billion
96 Olympic Games 2.3 billion
97 Mountain Climbers 2.4 billion
98 Milky Way 2.6 billion
99 Ski Slope 2.7 billion
100 Royal Monkey 2.8 billion

Move on to the next page to find the Coin Master village cost for the next hundred villages!

2
Coin Master village cost list: levels 101-200

On this page, we have some villages that are not exactly cheap but pale in comparison to the ones further down the line. They might seem like they cost a lot when you unlock them, but in reality, they're really not that expensive. Once you get to village number 300-something, that's where they start costing...a lot!

Level Village Name Cost
101 Snow White 2.8 billion
102 Goblin Ghetto 3.1 billion
103 Yemen 3.4 billion
104 Wu Xing 3.4 billion
105 Circus 3.6 billion
106 Yokai 3.7 billion
107 Golf Course 3.8 billion
108 Lucha Libre 4.1 billion
109 Cyber Cowboys 4.2 billion
110 Rice Farmer 4.6 billion
111 Captain Shipyard 4.7 billion
112 Irish Craic 5.0 billion
113 Oktoberfest 5.3 billion
114 Amazon 5.6 billion
115 Aztec 5.7 billion
116 Forbidden City 5.8 billion
117 Ice Queen 6.0 billion
118 Samurai 6.4 billion
119 Santa’s Factory 6.7 billion
120 Soccer/Football 7.0 billion
121 Tennis 7.4 billion
122 Thanksgiving 7.8 billion
123 Toys 8.2 billion
124 Venice 8.5 billion
125 Witches 9.0 billion
126 Yankee 9.2 billion
127 Zanzibar 9.6 billion
128 Moby Dick 10.2 billion
129 Turkey 10.6 billion
130 Argentina 11.3 billion
131 Boxing Club 11.8 billion
132 Carnival 12.6 billion
133 Dracula 13.1 billion
134 Future Park 13.5 billion
135 Gymnastics 14.3 billion
136 New York 14.5 billion
137 Swamp Princess 15.1 billion
138 Punk Rock 15.2 billion
139 Railroad 16.2 billion
140 Rio 17.8 billion
141 Space Pirate 18.6 billion
142 Mech Workshop 19.8 billion
143 Jocke & Jonna 20.7 billion
144 Colombia 21.1 billion
145 Petra 21.6 billion
146 Monkey Kingdom 22.0 billion
147 Persian Sultan 22.6 billion
148 Desert Party 22.9 billion
149 Hercules 23.4 billion
150 Shaolin 23.8 billion
151 Baker Shop 24.6 billion
152 Billiard 24.8 billion
153 Noah’s Ark 25.8 billion
154 Doomsday 26.8 billion
155 Orc 28.2 billion
156 Fairy 29.0 billion
157 Ice Age 30.2 billion
158 Cleopatra 30.5 billion
159 Valhalla 31.3 billion
160 Supervillain 32.0 billion
161 Horse Racing 33.6 billion
162 Jazz Club 34.2 billion
163 Fashion 34.5 billion
164 Barber Shop 36.0 billion
165 Mermaid City 37.1 billion
166 Street Dance 37.9 billion
167 Saloon Slickers 38.8 billion
168 Centaure 40.6 billion
169 Dungeon Lair 41.8 billion
170 Brazil Amazon 43.8 billion
171 Morocco 45.0 billion
172 Firefighters 45.7 billion
173 Jousting 46.6 billion
174 Sculpture Workshop 48.4 billion
175 Babylon 49.0 billion
176 Boarding School 51.3 billion
177 Movie Set 52.8 billion
178 Dino Ranch 52.4 billion
179 American Football 56.0 billion
180 Beauty and the Beast 57.7 billion
181 Galapagos 59.6 billion
182 Robo Tech Girl 61.4 billion
183 Darwin 64.1 billion
184 Dinner 64.9 billion
185 Mad Hatter 67.0 billion
186 San Fransisco 68.6 billion
187 Rally Racing 70.5 billion
188 Madagascar 72.9 billion
189 Police Station 75.4 billion
190 Bee Hive 76.8 billion
191 Napoleon 79.1 billion
192 Basketball 82.2 billion
193 Film Noir 84.8 billion
194 Baseball 87.3 billion
195 Pet Saloon 89.7 billion
196 Scouts Camp 92.6 billion
197 Leprechaun 95.4 billion
198 Athletics 98.2 billion
199 Burglar 101.1 billion
200 Ice Hockey 104.2 billion

Move on to the next page to find the Coin Master village cost for the next hundred villages!

3
Coin Master village cost list: levels 201-300

Here you will find all of the "mid-ranged" villages and their cost. They range from anywhere between a few billion to...several trillion coins. They're called "mid-ranged" because they are expensive, but still fairly easily obtainable when compared to the more expensive ones further down the line.

Level Village Name Cost
201 Talk Show 106.9 billion
202 Havana 110.6 billion
203 Cyber Future 113.8 billion
204 Magic Show 117.6 billion
205 Arcade 120.8 billion
206 Jamaica 124.4 billion
207 Louise The 16th 127.2 billion
208 Sea Master Park 132.0 billion
209 Zombie Boogie 135.9 billion
210 Motorbike 140.0 billion
211 County Folk Band 144.0 billion
212 Trainer of Dragons 148.8 billion
213 China Wall 153.0 billion
214 Mail Man 157.6 billion
215 Theatre 162.0 billion
216 Grand Biking Tour 167.0 billion
217 Space Cleaners 172.0 billion
218 Dwarf Workshop 177.0 billion
219 Swimming Pool 182.4 billion
220 Odysseus 188.4 billion
221 Haunted House 194.1 billion
222 Jungle Explorers 200.0 billion
223 Stranded Island 206.1 billion
224 Construction Site 212.4 billion
225 Thai Boxing 218.9 billion
226 Museum Life 225.6 billion
227 Roman Square 232.5 billion
228 Cricket 239.6 billion
229 Nordic Fisherman 246.9 billion
230 Georgia 245.6 billion
231 Tesla’s Lab 262.2 billion
232 Iceland 270.2 billion
233 Portugal Vasco da Gama 278.5 billion
234 Templar Order 287.0 billion
235 Aircraft Carrier 295.8 billion
236 Alien Museum 304.8 billion
237 Prisoner Escape 314.1 billion
238 Maharaja 323.7 billion
239 Alien Invasion 333.6 billion
240 Royal Heaven 343.8 billion
241 Submarine 354.3 billion
242 Princess Pack 365.1 billion
243 Chocolate Factory 376.2 billion
244 Hansel and Gretel 387.7 billion
245 Mage Room 399.6 billion
246 Gardener 411.8 billion
247 Venice Beach 424.3 billion
248 Biker’s Gang 437.3 billion
249 Ice Skating 450.7 billion
250 Pastry Shop 464.4 billion
251 Mauri 478.6 billion
252 Archery 493.2 billion
253 Doughnut Shop 499.0 billion
254 Wagon Train 514.0 billion
255 Sumo 530.0 billion
256 Bowling 546.0 billion
257 Cyborg 562.0 billion
258 Momotaro 579.0 billion
259 Green Earth 597.0 billion
260 Leonardo’s Workshop 614.0 billion
261 Voodoo Shop 633.0 billion
262 Clock Master 652.0 billion
263 River Beast 671.0 billion
264 Bollywood 691.0 billion
265 Wedding 712.0 billion
266 Crab Fishing 733.0 billion
267 Surfing Beach 755.0 billion
268 Bangkok Market 778.0 billion
269 Panda Reservoir 801.0 billion
270 Ninja Village 825.0 billion
271 Art Gallery 850.0 billion
272 Japan Hot Springs 876.0 billion
273 Food Festival 902.0 billion
274 Snow Playground 929.0 billion
275 Subway 957.0 billion
276 Camel Fair 985.0 billion
277 Monkey Brewery 1,002 billion
278 Space Post 1,045 billion
279 Sakura 1,077 billion
280 Astronaut Space Station 1,109 billion
281 Pool Party 1,142 billion
282 Valentine 1,177 billion
283 Chinatown 1,212 billion
284 Mech Dino Lab 1,248 billion
285 Stone Beasts 1,286 billion
286 Scary Theme Park 1,324 billion
287 Human and Orc War 1,364 billion
288 Witch Hunter 1,405 billion
289 Parliament 1,447 billion
290 Science Fair 1,490 billion
291 Library 1,535 billion
292 Vintage Market 1,581 billion
293 Hollywood Premiere 1,629 billion
294 Drive-in 1,668 billion
295 Indian Festival 1,728 billion
296 CSI Lab 1,780 billion
297 Tango 1,834 billion
298 Thai Festival 1,889 billion
299 Cyberpunk Japan 1,945 billion
300 Victorian Sci-Fi 2,003 billion

Move on to the next page to find the Coin Master village cost for the next hundred villages!

4
Coin Master village cost list: levels 301-400

These villages are pretty expensive, so they will take a lot more time to unlock than the rest.

Level Village Name Cost
301 Christmas Market 2,064 billion
302 Skydive 2,156 billion
303 Gran Hotel 2,189 billion
304 Apocalypse City Survival 2,255 billion
305 Comic Convention 2,322 billion
306 Deep-Sea Civilization 2,392 billion
307 Karaoke Room 2,464 billion
308 Magic Lana 2,537 billion
309 Crocodile Farm 2,614 billion
310 Radio Station 2,692 billion
311 Road Trip 2,773 billion
312 Mexican Restaurant 2,856 billion
313 Full Moon Party 2,940 billion
314 Magic Academy 3,030 billion
315 Bag Shop 3,121 billion
316 Vintage Toy Shop 3,214 billion
317 Aquarium Inside 3,311 billion
318 Chinese Tavern 3,410 billion
319 Noodle Shop 3,512 billion
320 Music Store 3,619 billion
321 K-Pop 3,726 billion
322 Herb Class Room 3,838 billion
323 Cosmetic Shop 3,953 billion
324 Carnival Fortune 3,411 billion
325 Airport 3,513 billion
326 Hospital 3,619 billion
327 Dog Trainer 3,728 billion
328 Cosplay Party 3,839 billion
329 Unicorn Cafe 3,958 billion
330 Ice Cream Shop 4,074 billion
331 Cheese Factory 4,195 billion
332 Safari 4,324 billion
333 Bus House 4,454 billion
334 Corgi Marathon 4,588 billion
335 Street Performance 4,725 billion
336 Fish Market 4,870 billion
337 Koi Fish Pond 5,013 billion
338 Pet Photo Studio 5,166 billion
339 Gnome Forest 5,323 billion
340 Tea Field 5,482 billion
341 Garden Barbecue 5,646 billion
342 Game Show 5,815 billion
343 Barn Life 5,990 billion
344 Monster Lounge 6,100 billion
345 Taekwondo Match 6,200 billion
346 Fitness Center 6,400 billion
347 Ethiopian Eats 6,600 billion
348 Curry Cafe 6,800 billion
349 Textile Bazaar 7,000 billion
350 Basketball Park 7,300 billion
351 Balloon Ride 7,500 billion
352 Art Class 7,700 billion
353 Gamer Cafe 7,900 billion
354 Gnome Home 8,200 billion
355 Arctic Campers 8,400 billion
356 Spa Treatment 8,700 billion
357 Sand Contest 8,900 billion
358 Orange Grove 9,200 billion
359 Ninja Mission 9,500 billion
360 Monkey Feast 9,800 billion
361 Garden Maze 10.0 trillion
362 Nepal Trek 10.3 trillion
363 Horror Movie 10.6 trillion
364 Marathon Track 10.9 trillion
365 Tokyo Road 11.3 trillion
366 Hi-tech Hackers 11.6 trillion
367 Music Studio 12.0 trillion
368 Reggae Band 12.4 trillion
369 Tomato Festival 12.7 trillion
370 Train Market 13.1 trillion
371 Roller Coaster 13.5 trillion
372 Fossil Site 13.9 trillion
373 Future Lab 14.4 trillion
374 Ice Festival 14.8 trillion
375 Vintage Hotel 15.3 trillion
376 Parkour Pros 15.7 trillion
377 Bird Garden 16.2 trillion
378 Hot Dog Contest 16.7 trillion
379 Robot Battle 17.2 trillion
380 Insect Exhibit 17.7 trillion
381 Birthday Dinner 18.3 trillion
382 Cave Family 18.9 trillion
383 Shark Diving 19.4 trillion
384 Boss Office 20.0 trillion
385 Arts Fair 20.7 trillion
386 Rock Concert 21.5 trillion
387 Ship Deck 21.9 trillion
388 Pet Hospital 22.6 trillion
389 Future Car Show 23.3 trillion
390 Hacker Heaven 24.0 trillion
391 Chess Match 24.7 trillion
392 Animal Cafe 25.4 trillion
393 Polar Plaza 26.2 trillion
394 Mongolia Winter 27.0 trillion
395 Mathematician 27.8 trillion
396 Gorilla Gardens 28.6 trillion
397 Sushi Bar 29.5 trillion
398 Veggie Contest 30.4 trillion
399 Water Bungalow 31.3 trillion
400 Postman Patch 32.6 trillion

Move on to the next page to find the Coin Master village cost for the next hundred villages!

5
Coin Master village cost list: levels 401-500

On this page are the most expensive villages in Coin Master at the moment. As new villages are released, we will make sure to update the list!

Level Village Name Cost
401 Turkish Rooftop 33.3 trillion
402 Bonsai Display 34.2 trillion
403 Midsummer Festival 35.2 trillion
404 Clock Shop 36.3 trillion
405 Lotus Pond 37.5 trillion
406 Dynasty Drama 38.5 trillion
407 Drive Thru 39.6 trillion
408 Miss Coin Show 41.0 trillion
409 Tiger Sanctuary 42.1 trillion
410 Taiwan Travel 43.3 trillion
411 Mardi Gras 44.6 trillion
412 Traffic Patrol 46.3 trillion
413 College Dorm 47.4 trillion
414 Aqua Float Park 48.8 trillion
415 Night Safari 50.3 trillion
416 Cheese Boutique 51.8 trillion
417 Coffee Shop 53.4 trillion
418 Foam Party 55.0 trillion
419 Mochi Ceremony 56.6 trillion
420 Magical Studio 58.3 trillion
421 Psychic Crew 60.0 trillion
422 Turtle World 61.9 trillion
423 Fishing Pier 63.8 trillion
424 Laundromat 65.7 trillion
425 Cactus House 67.7 trillion
426 Stock Exchange 69.7 trillion
427 Horse Ranch 71.8 trillion
428 Powerlift Match 73.9 trillion
429 Honeycomb Hike 76.1 trillion
430 Dino Exhibit 78.4 trillion
431 Blacksmith Mill 80.8 trillion
432 Sweet Shop 83.2 trillion
433 Air Freight 85.8 trillion
434 Cookie Factory 88.3 trillion
435 Bamboo Business 90.9 trillion
436 Butterfly Bench 93.7 trillion
437 Kitty Kitchen 96.5 trillion
438 Super Showers 99.4 trillion
439 Road Repair 101.3 trillion
440 India Pitstop 104.2 trillion
441 Robot Factory 107.4 trillion
442 Juggling Junction 110.9 trillion
443 Grape Stomping 114.2 trillion
444 Bumper Cars 117.8 trillion
445 Pizza Place 121.1 trillion
446 Running Race 124.9 trillion
447 Crystal Cavern 128.6 trillion
448 Biohazard Zone 132.5 trillion
449 Lantern Fest 136.4 trillion
450 Duck Crosswalk 140.5 trillion
451 Waterfall Walk 144.7 trillion
452 Vintage Barber 149.2 trillion
453 - -
Left Arrow
0/5
Right Arrow