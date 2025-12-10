Starborne Frontiers launches its biggest update yet with the feature-packed Voidbreach

New mode, overhauls and more

Starborne Frontiers has launched its biggest update yet with Boidbreach

Take on a new roguelike mode as Void Breaches twist the Abyss in unexpected new ways

Customise your run with Void Shards and Catalysts, and gain new rewards from the Alliance Vault

The universe of Starborne Frontiers has drawn in players across the world for many years now. And developer Solid Clouds is not resting on their laurels, as their biggest update yet arrives in the form of Starborne Frontiers: Voidbreach.

Those of you who've been following Starborne Frontiers for a while will remember back in 2023 when the Abyss was first introduced. A mysterious region offering lucrative rewards, it was a major game-changer. And now you can jump into Void Breaches for even riskier but more rewarding exploration.

Void Breaches adds in roguelike gameplay elements for a whole new way to explore the limits of the Abyss. You'll find all the usual elements, such as branching paths and random encounters, as well as the new Void Shards and Void Catalysts, allowing you to tweak the difficulty and enhance your roster for each run.

Breach and clear

The Alliance Vault has also had a huge overhaul, as you'll now face multiple phases in each raid that drastically increase in difficulty. But it's well worth jumping into, as this now ties back into Void Breaches as the primary means of earning the aforementioned Void Catalysts in order to enhance your runs.

While I'm sure these changes will be contentious (when are major overhauls like this not?) I think it's safe to say they'll also be welcomed by many players. Especially considering that Void Breaches add a whole new dimension and a reason to keep coming back for more gameplay.

