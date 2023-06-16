Closers RT: New Order, the sequel to the 3D action MMO Closers, is set to end service only a week after release

Developer Nadic Games has announced that their very recently released gacha MMORPG Closers RT: New Order will shut down its Korean servers come July 14th. This is quite a shock given the game only launched about a week ago, but it does come with a few pieces of good news as well, so let’s dig in.

Closers RT: New Order is the latest entry into the Closers franchise, and was looking to change the 3D MMORPG market that is quite booming on mobile. Unfortunately, the game seemed to not catch the attention of as many players as it was hoping to, as it is due to end service despite having only been out for about a week!

Closers RT had only launched within Korea, so English players may not be super familiar with it. What you may recognize however is the Closers portion of the title, as the original Closers which acts as the predecessor to this one was fairly successful within global markets. Closers RT was hoping to capitalize off the success the first one did see as a sequel, but it’s clear that didn’t take off as much as the developers wanted it to.

As for the reason for the closure, well, it’s a safe bet the game just didn’t see as big of an influx of initial players as would’ve been preferred by the developers. For a game to close only within a week of launch tells me that it was plagued with various issues, as the developers didn’t even attempt to save the launch product and instead accepted the loss and moved on.

The plus side of this is that that means this likely isn’t too big of a loss for any loyal fanbase since the game didn’t really have time to gain traction with players, so I doubt anyone is too torn up to see it go. Still, it's a shame that the only way to experience Closers on mobile is now gone, but if you're a PC player, you can play the original game by checking out the official website or the Steam page!