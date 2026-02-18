Clay Jam is an old-school mobile classic that could be set to finally make a return

A rolling (clay)boulder gathers no moss

Clay Jam, the classic claymation endless runner, could be set to return to mobile

A new website has gone live, encouraging players to sign up for updates

It could mean either a return of the classic or possibly a whole new spinoff

If there's one thing we Brits enjoy, it's claymation. Be it Wallace & Gromit, Pingu or beyond, the humble animated clay figurine is a staple of UK television. And, some of our older readers may remember, it was also the inspiration behind one of the best and most original endless runners from the early days of mobile, Clay Jam.

Clay Jam was a simple endless runner that saw you take on the form of a rolling blue ball, crushing fleeing enemies while avoiding larger opponents and obstacles along the way. It may seem quaint now, but with its distinctive art style and simple but fun gameplay, we found it quite engaging.

Now, Clay Jam is set to make a surprise return to mobile! Or at least that's how it seems, as a new website has gone live, letting users sign up for news and updates about Clay Jam.

Moulded out of clay

Right now, it's not clear how Clay Jam will make its return, whether that be a new sequel or a rerelease of the original. But for longtime fans of mobile, it'll be encouraging news nonetheless that sees a fun cult classic seemingly making a return.

Of course, Clay Jam will be doing so in a very different mobile field, what with the endless runner craze having died off years ago and only starting to make a comeback. If it's in its wholly original state, I've no doubt that it'll be a fun curiosity, but if Clay Jam is set to come back with something big and new, it'll be really exciting to see.

