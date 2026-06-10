Clash of Critters codes (June 2026) - More Tatari, more fun

Don't let your collection of creatures fall behind! Our Clash of Critters codes can help you make the most of your Tatari across this lovable monster-collecting adventure.

It might appear as an innocent and adorable critter gacha, but there is quite a lot of strategy hidden beneath the cute facade in Clash of Critters. You need to deploy your critters smartly so as to defeat the incoming waves. Also, you need to place them accordingly - tanks at the front, and damage dealers at the back.

Things start to get difficult past Chapter 1, so positioning is going to be key almost every single time. As for the rest, you have a huge camp that you can develop and decorate however you like (similar to Cookie Run Kingdom)!

Oh, and don't forget about the Pinball machine - that's going to be your main source of upgrades and new critters, and if you need a guide on which ones to prioritise, we have a Clash of Critters tier list for that!

Now, if you're among the players who fell in love with this within the first five minutes, then you're not alone - and just like everybody else who loves collecting adorable critters and evolving them, I also like freebies. So, today I've got a bunch of Clash of Critters codes to help you get your hands on all the freebies you can.

You'll get free Candy, which you need if you want to upgrade your Tatari - you'll also get some free Tatari (which are the critters) to help you expand your collection, as well as a bunch of Pinballs (and more).

Active Clash of Critters codes

goonbug - 4k Candy, 1 Lunchbox, 1 Goonbug (expires June 20th)

- 4k Candy, 1 Lunchbox, 1 Goonbug (expires June 20th) hellotatari - 4k Candy, 3 Tatari Capsules, 1k Pinballs (expires June 21st)

Expired

Right now, we don't have any expired codes for Clash of Critters.

How to redeem Clash of Critters codes

Step 1 : Open the Friends menu (icon with two characters) on the bottom right of the screen.

: Open the menu (icon with two characters) on the bottom right of the screen. Step 2 : Go to Settings , which is the cog icon at the top of the screen.

: Go to , which is the cog icon at the top of the screen. Step 3 : Scroll down until you see the Redemption Code option and open it.

: Scroll down until you see the option and open it. Step 4: Type in your code, and hit Confirm.

You can follow the steps below if you're new and/or don't know how to redeem them:

How to get more freebies?

New ones are usually released on social media. But we are adding them to this list whenever we find any new additions, so you're always going to be up to date on the latest.

As for the other freebies, when you complete Chapter 1, you will get a chest of rewards from the devs, which contains 1k Pinballs, 3 Purple Capsules, 10 Blue Capsules, 1 Frugling and 1 Cozy Nook!

Rewards not working?

If the codes don't appear to be working, chances are, they expired. There are also case-sensitive ones, so just to be on the safer side, try to copy and paste them from our list exactly as they're written.

That said, you can find more rewards with minimum effort from our list of Guns of Glory codes and Sword X Staff codes, too!