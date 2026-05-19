Guns of Glory codes (May 2026) - Extra resources so you can go out with guns blazing

Dive into strategic naval warfare with these Guns of Glory codes and make your mark in the 1700s!

Like all 4X games, you’re going to need a ton of supplies if you’re going to upgrade your base. Guns of Glory: Lost Island is a multiplayer 4X strategy set in a fantastical realm that takes inspiration from the 1700s, and you'll need all the extra resources you can get.

In between upgrading your base, you’ll manage resources, attack enemies on the world map, and even use cannons to take down enemy ships. The good news is you can use Guns of Glory codes to get free resources, speedups, and more.

Active Guns of Glory codes

GOG666 - Large Guard EXP x 20, 100 Gold x5, Guard Badge x666

- Large Guard EXP x 20, 100 Gold x5, Guard Badge x666 GOG999 - 60m Construction Speedup x5, 10k Wood x5, 60m Speedup x5, Guard Badge x666, 10k Food x5

- 60m Construction Speedup x5, 10k Wood x5, 60m Speedup x5, Guard Badge x666, 10k Food x5 MC999 -10k Wood x5, 60m Construction Speedup x5, Guard Badge x666, 10k Food x 5, 60m Training Speedup x5

Expired

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How to redeem Guns of Glory codes

Step 1: Tap your profile icon in the upper left corner

Tap your profile icon in the upper left corner Step 2: In the bottom right corner, tap Settings

In the bottom right corner, tap Settings Step 3: Select Gift Codes

Select Gift Codes Step 4: Type or copy and paste an active one into the textbox

Type or copy and paste an active one into the textbox Step 5: Tap Redeem, then return to the main screen

Tap Redeem, then return to the main screen Step 6: Tap on Mail in the lower right corner, open the letter titled Gift Code Rewards, and tap Collect

You’ll need to complete the first few chapters of the tutorial before redeeming any freebies. Once you have access to the mail icon in the lower right corner, you can follow these simple steps to snag your rewards.

If you have trouble getting one to work, be sure to check for typos and extra spaces. And to keep up with all the latest, follow Guns of Glory on Facebook.

Alternatively, you can bookmark this page and check back often as we frequently update our lists. And if you love getting free resources as much as we do, check out our War and Magic codes and Dark War Survival codes.