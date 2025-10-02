Pokémon Go celebrates the arrival of Pokémon Legends: Z-A with Mega Raids and themed events

A new adventure awaits

Pokémon Legends: Z-A celebration event between Oct 16th and 20th

Mega Raids will appear more frequently during the event

Free Timed Research with Chikorita, Totodile, and Tepig

Big news for Pokémon fans as Pokémon Legends: Z-A finally lands on Nintendo Switch on October 16th. Not only that, Niantic is celebrating its arrival in Pokémon Go with a themed event running the same weekend. If you’re already planning to dive into Lumiose City’s new adventure on Switch, you’ll have even more to do by hopping into Go for bonus raids, research, and some stylish Kalos-inspired flair.

With Mega Evolution being a vital aspect of Pokémon Legends: Z-A, it only makes sense that Mega Raids will be everywhere in Pokémon Go between October 16th and 20th. On top of that, there’s free Timed Research that lets you choose between Chikorita, Totodile, or Tepig as your branching path reward. Each comes with a special background and a chance to be Shiny.

Evolving those picks during the event pays off, too, as they will learn exclusive Charged Attacks. Bayleef becomes a Meganium that knows Frenzy Plant, Croconaw evolves into a Feraligatr that can perform Hydro Cannon, and Pignite’s final form nets you an Emboar with Blast Burn. Don’t stress if you miss the timing; they’ll also learn their signature moves with a Charged TM during the event window.

And because no Go event is complete without some avatar drip, the shop is getting new Lumiose City-inspired items. You can grab them for free, including fitted or relaxed outfits, hats in black or white, and shoes in red or blue. They'll stick around after the event too, so you can keep repping Kalos even once the celebration wraps.

And if you're looking for more raids besides the ones in this event, here's a schedule for all the raids in Pokémon Go this month!

