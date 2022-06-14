How to get raid medals in Clash of Clans and where to spend them

When it comes to Clash of Clans, there are a lot of little nuances and small items that you need to keep track of! Clash of Clans as a game, if you don’t know, takes place in a fantasy-themed world, where you are in control of your own village. You need to gain resources and build up your village so that you are ready when other people attack you! You can also attack and loot strangers’ villages, build buildings that will help you gain resources, build up an army, and restructure your areas.

Different areas in Clash of Clans offer different rewards. One of the rewards you can gain in the game is Raid Medals, which are found in the Clan Capital, and act as the primary reward from Raid Weekends. They are basically League Medals in the game.

How do I get Raid Medals in Clash of Clans?

Raid Medals are awarded at the end of the Raid Weekend, based on what your clan was able to do over the weekend. Your Raid Medals earned from attacking are based on the number of districts destroyed and raids completed, while your Raid Medals earned from defending are based on the amount of housing space that your defenses managed to destroy; as long as your clan destroyed at least one enemy district during the raid. All of the players who were attacked in the Clan Raid Weekend will receive that Clan’s rewards. You will also gain the reward even if you leave or were kicked from the clan.

What can I do with Raid Medals in Clash of Clans?

What happens after Raid Weekends?

Raid medals can be used in two different ways. You can use your Raid Medals to purchase items from the Trader. They are often magic items and resources, in a specific Raid Medals category of the trader’s shop. Raid Medals can also be used to reinforce your troops in Clan Castles, which allows players to donate troops to themselves.After a Raid Weekend, the results are visible through the button next to the Raid button, in the district interface. This area will show the number of Raid Medals won, and a breakdown of the entire Raid Weekend; gold looted, numbers of Raids completed, attacks used and districts destroyed. Other information in this area showcases the Clans Member’s performances, ranked by Capital Gold looted, a summary of attacking Raids completed, and a tab that showcases every Raid Weekend that Clan participated in.

Once you have participated in a few Raid Weekends, you can play around with Raid Medals and see if you can earn more of them yourself.