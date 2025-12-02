Clans of London brings card-based battling on the Vampire: The Masquerade to soft launch

Sink your fangs into it on iOS and Android

Clans of London is a new card battler based on the Vampire: The Masquerade franchise

Now in soft launch for Brazil, Indonesia, Poland and other regions

Duke it out as your favourite clan and shoot for the title of Prince of London

Ahhh, Vampire: The Masquerade. A franchise that has continued to confound and befuddle casual onlookers. Once, because it was so gruesome and mature, now because people who ditched their MCR t-shirts out of cowardice consider it too 'edgy'. But for those who embrace the night, it's time to battle it out in Clans of London!

This new card-based battler on iOS and Android (currently in soft launch for Poland, Indonesia, Brazil and other regions) is set in the World of Darkness. Specifically that of Vampire: The Masquerade, where blood-drinking cabals of different vampiric clans lurk just out of the view of the modern world.

A card battler may seem like an odd choice to show off the World of Darkness, which is because it is. However, aside from the seven turn battles, Clans of London also drops in the Prince of London space. Essentially, it's easy enough to pick your preferred clan and duke it out, but taking the central space provides more power while also drawing a target on your back.

Tastes cheesy

Clans of London undoubtedly has a bit of that campy value to it that still draws more tongue-in-cheek fans to the series. The photographic art on the cards can very much seem to say 'high value cosplay', but there's nothing wrong with that, and some of the folks mugging for the camera look authentically vampirish.

Other than that, Clans of London is seemingly a quite simple, straightforward adaptation of the Marvel Snap-like formula. If you like vampires (and especially WoD), it could be well worth checking out. But I wouldn't be surprised if it doesn't grab you (and sink its fangs into your neck) immediately.

