Total War: Napoleon releases on iOS and Android, letting you strategise as history's greatest general

Total War: Napoleon is now available to purchase on iOS and Android

Take on the historical general or live through his famous battles and rewrite history

The mobile version includes all DLC as well as four new playable factions

Tyrant or hero? Conqueror or nation builder? Napoleon Bonaparte is a controversial figure, but his military skill has never been in question. Now, you can step into the shoes of arguably history's greatest general in Total War: Napoleon and shift the course of history for only $14.99!

If you're somehow unfamiliar, the Total War series is split between a campaign map and real-time tactical battles. Total War: Napoleon allows you to play through three campaigns: A historical retelling of Napoleon's real-life battles, the Coalition campaign, where you attempt to foil Napoleon, and the Peninsulas campaign to retake Iberia from its French occupiers.

Aside from Feral Interactive's signature translation of the desktop controls of Total War to mobile, this version also features all DLC, including the aforementioned Peninsular campaign, as well as 27 new units and the 1807 Battle of Friedland historical battle.

Just like Total War: Empire , Napoleon was considered a bit of a contentious entry in the series back when it first released. But as with Empire, I expect that Feral Interactive's port of Napoleon will continue the trend of refinement and improvement that smooths out the kinks for older fans and makes it even more approachable for newbies.

Not only that, but you'll also find four new exclusive factions to play through, with Spain, Portugal, Denmark and the Ottoman Empire all playable. Much like the rest of the Total War catalogue, Total War: Napoleon is a history lover's dream and a strategy fan's best way to experience the life of the man who very nearly conquered Europe.

