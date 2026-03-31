Vampire: The Masquerade - Clans of London sets release for middle of next month

Blood's in the water

Clans of London, the mobile Vampire: The Masquerade spin-off, is launching on April 16th

It sees you jump into fast-paced five-minute matches for control of London

Clans of London also features an interesting, if somewhat experimental, photo-card approach

The name Vampire: The Masquerade may conjure images of campy tabletop role-playing sessions or cult-hit PC RPGs, depending on where you first encountered the World of Darkness. But it may be that a whole new audience is about to enter the shadowy world of the masquerade with the upcoming launch of Clans of London on April 16th!

Set to arrive on iOS and Android, Clans of London is best described as a Marvel Snap-like, a fast-paced card battler featuring characters and locations inspired by real-life London and a fictional underground vampire society which controls it from the shadows in Vampire: The Masquerade.

Developer Well Played Games previously worked on the revival of Citadel Combat Cards, reviving the old Top Trumps-style CCG for modern mobile audiences. But Clans of London may prove to be a different beast, in terms of appearance, if anything.

Photo Finish

Yes, it's hard not to mention the fact that, rather than card art, Well Played have gone for the interesting route of using photographs for each of their cards. It's definitely going to be a divisive take, even if I think that it fits the oftentimes melodramatic aesthetic of the extremely edgy World of Darkness setting.

I can't imagine that Clans of London will be without its detractors, however. A CCG can be a hard sell for existing franchises, much less one with as experimental an art-style as Clans of London. However, judging by Catherine's preview of Clans of London, it seems there is a solid base here that Well Played can easily build on in the future.

If you're looking to hone your skills ahead of launch, then why not check in on our list of the best card battlers for iOS to see what other top picks we think are worth playing in the genre?