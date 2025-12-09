Ahead of the Game - Clans of London lets you conquer the city with vampiric, Marvel Snap-esque cards

Of bloody battles and clashing clans

Collect cards and rule the clans of Vampire: The Masquerade

Fast-paced battles with a new Prince mechanic

Now in regional soft launch

It's all about conquering clans and playing prince in this week's Ahead of the Game series, where we tell you all about a new mobile endeavour that's playable in one form or another despite its unofficial launch.

There's no shortage of Marvel Snap clones on mobile these days, and it's not surprising given how fun Marvel's fast-paced card battler is. But lookalikes aren't necessarily a bad thing - even more so if you're a Vampire: The Masquerade fan, because Clans of London is essentially a reskinned CCG set within that world.

The visuals here might seem over-the-top, but that's exactly the vibe it's going for - and it's not at all ashamed of that. The Marvel Snap-esque gameplay is pretty obvious right from the get-go, as you dive into five-minute matches all on a quest to rule the titular clans of the city.

It also features different locations (based in real life) that offer their own modifiers, but what it does try to do differently is how you wrestle control over the "Prince" slot in the middle of the board.

Cards you deploy in different slots offer support to the card in the Prince slot, with each one boasting different traits that add to your overall points. It's an interesting twist to your average attack-and-defend loop, so you'll really have to strategise the best combination of 15 cards in your deck to win.

The Gothic aesthetics are front and centre here too, so if you love the look, that alone will motivate you to collect cards, level them up, and add a little bit more pizzazz to each shiny card the higher up the ranks you go.

So, how do you play Clans of London?