Chuck The Duck lets you build Ducksville through roguelike exploration, out now on Google Play

Power-ups and boosts help you with each new run

You can build Ducksville with Mayor Beaky

Child-friendly game with no in-app purchases

TheoTGames has announced the official launch of Chuck The Duck, the solo indie dev's family-friendly roguelike game on Android. In particular, you can look forward to making the world of Ducksville flourish as the titular duck, all while encountering tons of exciting discoveries and building your city along the way.

In Chuck The Duck, you'll explore the world to find collectables in a roguelike-slash-city-building game. There are plenty of enemies that'll stand in your way and lots of dangerous traps to avoid - thankfully, you've also got a bunch of power-ups you can use to boost your survivability with each new run.

Whether you're hurling bombs at your foes or wielding your water skis with rockets like a boss, you'll need to make sure your reflexes are at the top of their game if you want to dodge all the dangers lurking around every corner. All you need to do is tap, drag, and jump your way through perils with precision.

Of course, you'll also bring your findings to Mayor Beaky so that you can make Ducksville thrive. All these are presented in adorable voxel visuals for that young-at-heart appeal. If that sounds like it's right up your alley, why not take a look at our list of the best roguelike games on Android to get your fill?

If you're eager to join in on all the fun, you can do so by downloading Chuck The Duck on Google Play for Android devices. It's a free-to-play game with no in-app purchases, making it a fun and child-friendly affair. It does contain ads, however.

You can also join the community of followers on the official website to stay updated on all the latest developments, or take a little peek at the embedded clip above to get a feel of the game's vibes and visuals.