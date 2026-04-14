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Chill with You: Lo-Fi Story turns focus sessions into a narrative experience on iOS and Android

Tomato timers for the win

Chill with You: Lo-Fi Story turns focus sessions into a narrative experience on iOS and Android
By Tanish Botadkar
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iOS + Android
| Chill with You: Lo-Fi Story
  • Chill with You: Lo-Fi Story combines Pomodoro focus tools with visual novel elements
  • Features lo-fi music, ambient sounds, and a developing story with Satone
  • Designed as both a productivity aid and a relaxed background experience

Lo-fi girl has probably gotten you through exams, deadlines, and maybe even a few questionable life decisions. Now she or at least the idea of her has a mobile game. Chill with You: Lo-Fi Story is out now on iOS and Android, and it sits somewhere between a productivity tool and a soft visual novel. 

You're at your desk, timer running, lo-fi track on and somewhere in between focus sessions, there's Satone, a writer working on her own story while you work on yours. The two things are connected. Spend enough time actually focusing and the relationship develops. It's either a clever incentive to stay on task or a reason to keep checking your phone. Possibly both.

The music side is naturally solid. Lo-fi tracks tailored to different moods, ambient options like rain and café noise for when you want something more textured, and a Pomodoro timer built right in. As a focus tool it holds up on its own, which is what I suspect most people will use it for. Satone’s narrative is just the gamified portion.

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The aesthetic also does what it promises. Soft lighting, gentle animations, that warm evening-at-a-desk energy that the lo-fi girl universe has always done well. It doesn't try to do too much visually, which is the right call for something you're supposed to have open in the background.

I can see Chill with You working if you like the idea of gamifying focus. I can also see it pulling you out of that focus if you get too invested in the character side of things. Though I doubt there will be too much to do on that front. 

If you’re browsing for something else to dip into, our list of the top free games on mobile is a good place to keep going.

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Chill with You: Lo-Fi Story
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Tanish Botadkar
Tanish Botadkar
LinkedIn
Tanish is a freelance writer who's an absolute Marvel nerd. If he's not writing, he's probably rewatching anything related to Marvel so that he can spam his friends with theories. And if not that, he can be found gaming on his trusty PS4. While gaming is a passion for him, he also loves science and hopes to become a neuroscientist one day.