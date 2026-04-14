Chill with You: Lo-Fi Story turns focus sessions into a narrative experience on iOS and Android

Tomato timers for the win

Chill with You: Lo-Fi Story combines Pomodoro focus tools with visual novel elements

Features lo-fi music, ambient sounds, and a developing story with Satone

Designed as both a productivity aid and a relaxed background experience

Lo-fi girl has probably gotten you through exams, deadlines, and maybe even a few questionable life decisions. Now she or at least the idea of her has a mobile game. Chill with You: Lo-Fi Story is out now on iOS and Android, and it sits somewhere between a productivity tool and a soft visual novel.

You're at your desk, timer running, lo-fi track on and somewhere in between focus sessions, there's Satone, a writer working on her own story while you work on yours. The two things are connected. Spend enough time actually focusing and the relationship develops. It's either a clever incentive to stay on task or a reason to keep checking your phone. Possibly both.

The music side is naturally solid. Lo-fi tracks tailored to different moods, ambient options like rain and café noise for when you want something more textured, and a Pomodoro timer built right in. As a focus tool it holds up on its own, which is what I suspect most people will use it for. Satone’s narrative is just the gamified portion.

The aesthetic also does what it promises. Soft lighting, gentle animations, that warm evening-at-a-desk energy that the lo-fi girl universe has always done well. It doesn't try to do too much visually, which is the right call for something you're supposed to have open in the background.

I can see Chill with You working if you like the idea of gamifying focus. I can also see it pulling you out of that focus if you get too invested in the character side of things. Though I doubt there will be too much to do on that front.

If you’re browsing for something else to dip into, our list of the top free games on mobile is a good place to keep going.