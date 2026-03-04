Chill with You: Lo-Fi Story offers productivity enhancing fun as it's set to come to iOS and Android

Chill out!

Chill with You is an intriguing new take on the productivity genre

Dive into the world of Satone, an aspiring novelist and work alongside her

Enhance your own work, and interact with Satone, perhaps even finding love in the process

For what it's worth, the world of lo-fi music has exploded in popularity since... Well, it feels like forever. Ever since that student girl was first pictured studying alongside the effortlessly trance-like music in the background, it's been the go-to of students everywhere. But Chill with You: Lo-Fi Story offers a new means of getting to productivity with a bit more narrative to it.

Chill with You takes the odd but intriguing tack of mixing in both a visual novel and a productivity app. You'll spend your time working alongside Satone, a fictional character who helps you get your tasks done. All the while, accompanied by lo-fi music and helpful tools such as a pomodoro timer.

Ah, but of course there's a little more to it than that. And rather than just being a digital assistant, there's also more to your and Satone's relationship. Perhaps, indeed, something much more.

Tomato timers

Now, Chill with You is nothing so crass as an AI girlfriend app or anything. But the obvious appeal is the slow-burning romance played out between your in-game avatar and Satone. For some, that may be a bit off-putting and a bit too personal, but for others it may offer an intriguing twist on the formula, even if you need to suspend your disbelief a bit.

Either way, for a productivity app, there's plenty there to help you out, like the aforementioned music and pomodoro timer. And after all, there's nothing saying you have to let things get that deep.

You can simply enjoy either the free, ad-supported version of Chill with You that offers 10 episodes completely free, or drop a one-time payment to unlock the full story and get rid of ads. So keep an eye out for it, as chill with You is set to drop late this April.

