Chill Pour does at it says on the... well, bottle, in this straightforward puzzler

It's a bit of a quiet day here at Pocket Gamer Towers, so in the interest of fairness, we're covering some new releases that might otherwise slip under our radar. Earlier on, it was Brain Test 5 and RaidForm, but now we're getting to something simple and straightforward with Chill Pour.

If you're at all familiar with bottle-pouring puzzlers, then this will need little explanation. You're presented with various flasks filled with multicoloured liquid and a mixing bowl. Your task is simply to mix in the correct liquids to create the required colour and to do so in the correct order.

Controls are equally simple and intuitive as you drag and pour your chosen flask. You'll be given different kinds of mixes and will find yourself challenged with new mixtures (pun intended) of difficulties in each level, all while being able to enjoy relatively short play sessions perfect for when you have a few minutes spare.

Thermos

Chill Pour is about as simple a puzzler as you can get, but speaking from my own experience of seeing these crop up back in the day in the occasional point-and-click adventure, the simple challenge of pouring flasks can get quite tricky. In terms of features, it comes with all the usual ones, such as offline play for when you're on a plane or train.

While it's not exactly a AAA-tier take on the puzzle format, I do think there's something comfortably simple and familiar about Chill Pour. The genre is plain, and the gameplay is no-frills, but that's not necessarily a bad thing. In truth, I think I prefer the attitude that mobile should be somewhere for quick, fun and simple gameplay.

