Charlotte's Table is celebrating the spring season with a themed update

Netmarble has just launched a lively new update for its match-3 mobile game, Charlotte’s Table, to bring in the Spring Season. It will introduce a lot of themed stuff like décor elements and costumes that can only be acquired right now. Players can check out the update’s trailer, showcasing Charlotte’s upcoming journey below.

The spring update for Charlotte’s Table brings to the fray décor elements for episodes two and three. In the second episode, players will now be able to place the vase, napkin, fork, and knife while the third one sees the addition of more ways to redesign the restaurant exterior and terrace. If players have already cleared them, then the Episode List option can be used to go back.

Character customization is also being ramped up with more costumes that will be available in four episodes. Three and five will feature a chic gold and white concept crop sweatshirt, baggy pants, and a duffel bag, while episodes six and seven will raise the temperature with a ribbon top, hot pink pants, and a short-cut flow perm.

Meanwhile, the update also adds some UI improvements to the game. Players will see refreshed versions of the Lobby, Ranking Icon image, and button design. We won't be seeing a new story or more levels this time since the Valentine’s update already took care of that with Episode 17 and 50 more stages.

Get your hands on all the new spring items by downloading Charlotte’s Table for free by clicking on your preferred link below. Visit the official website for more information. If you're looking for the latest developments or finding a community of like-minded folk, then be sure to follow the game’s Facebook page as well.