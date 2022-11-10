Charlotte's Table, a match-3 puzzler where players run their own restaurant, is out now on mobile

Netmarble has just announced the launch of their new mobile game titled Charlotte’s Table. It is a match-3 puzzler where players assume the role of Charlotte, who dreams of running her own restaurant. As the story continues, players will take part in fast-paced action puzzle mechanics while also decorating the place.

Charlotte’s Table isn’t just about the titular character trying to achieve her dreams. The game may offer the simple and easy-to-understand mechanic of making matches of threes, but the storylines dive much deeper than that.

As players progress through the story, they will learn more about Charlotte’s family secrets including locating her birth family as she is on a journey to achieve culinary success. She won’t be alone on this adventure either. Throughout this venture, Charlotte will constantly meet a cast of unique characters, that will give her a chance to blossom her love life as well.

The game offers a lot of customization, both for Charlotte and the restaurant. Players can decide how she will look by picking from a variety of costumes and accessories. And the personalization goes further by choosing the diner’s interiors, décor, tableware, how the food is plated, and a bunch of other little things.

Running a restaurant isn’t an easy job. Expect a lot of puzzles and challenges to come your way. Charlotte has quite a grand vision and players will have to manage everything from promoting the business to designing unique menus to attract investors. It’s like running an eatery from your couch!

Players who participated in the open beta will particularly notice differences as puzzle effects have been upgraded, there are new sound effects, boosters and obstacles. Additional storylines have been introduced for higher-level players. And to top it off, a tonne of special updates and rewards will be added for the Black Friday sale.

Run your own culinary empire now by downloading Charlotte’s Table for free.